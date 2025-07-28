The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 28, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.





Worrisomely: From Statista: July 24 marks this year’s Earth Overshoot Day, the day that humanity’s demand for ecological resources exceeds the resources Earth can regenerate within that year. Over the decades, the ecological footprint of humans has gradually increased, all while Earth’s biocapacity, i.e. its ability to regenerate resources has diminished significantly. That has led to Earth Overshoot Day arriving earlier and earlier, moving from as late as December 31 in 1972 to mid-July in 2025 and previous years. This year’s date means that humanity is currently using nature’s resources 1.8 times faster than ecosystems can regenerate. This includes people emitting more carbon dioxide than the biosphere can absorb, using more freshwater than can be replenished and other overuse of finite natural resources. “Overshoot isn’t just the driver behind biodiversity loss, resource depletion, deforestation and the buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which intensifies extreme weather events. It also fuels stagflation, food and energy insecurity, health crises, and conflict,” the organization explains in the press release announcing this year’s Earth Overshoot Day. The last time Earth Overshoot Day moved backwards was in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic stopped the world in its tracks, significantly reducing humanity’s resource consumption and CO2 emissions. According to recalculations based on the latest available data and accounting methods, Overshoot Day fell on August 9 that year, but quickly bounced back to July 29 in 2021, when normality gradually returned in large parts of the world. For the past three years, Earth Overshoot Day stood still on July 25 before moving one day forward this year.

Now this:











View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



