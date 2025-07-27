The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 27, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. Note that in a temporary change from the regular schedule, Gamble Jam will be the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month through August 17. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.





Notably: The London Review of Books has an 8,000-word review essay on Richard Beck’s Homeland: The War on Terror in American Life, an important part of the story of a war we have not so much forgotten as absorbed and enshrined, and in so many ways continue to revere through the hyper-militarization of the homeland and the indifference to its unlit transfiguration into a police state. This Richard R. Beck should n ot be confused with the Richard Beck of The Shape of Joy: The Transformative Power of Moving Beyond Yourself and Hunting Magic Eels: Recovering an Enchanted Faith in a Skeptical Age. This is a slightly different book. Some excerpts from Lears’s review, which appears to be fully available outside the paywall: “Now, nearly a quarter of a century on, the wet dream of an ageing militarist has become a fundamental force driving American foreign policy. This should come as no surprise, given Cheney’s central role in creating a permanent warfare state. The media cliché that 9/11 ‘changed everything’ offered a convenient excuse for unprecedented violations of fundamental constitutional principles – the unchecked expansion of executive power, the utter disregard for habeas corpus and defendants’ rights in general, the warrantless mass surveillance of millions of citizens and the legitimation of torture as a military tactic. To warriors against terror, the Bill of Rights had become ‘quaint’, as Bush’s attorney general, Alberto Gonzales, said of the Geneva Conventions.” “This is the sensibility – a blend of visceral revulsion, righteous anger and sentimental moralism – that the war on terror bequeathed to American foreign policymakers on both sides of the aisle, shaping their perceptions of every enemy manufactured by the national security state since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The media have collaborated in this project by personalising projected threats, demonising foreign adversaries by turning them into comic-strip villains. Behind these monstrous figures are subhuman hordes, whose menace can be conjured by the magic words ‘Russia’ or ‘Hamas’. This cartoonish world picture has flourished in the decades since 9/11 – never more flagrantly than in the current American and Israeli attempt to justify Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. The great unpunished war crime of our time is a product of the war on terror; Israelis who descend from survivors of one holocaust are now creating another.” —P.T.

