The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Weather: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Peps Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Beachfront Grille, 2444 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



Byblos: John Updike wrote The Poorhouse Fair in 1959, a decade before his divorce. He imagines Updike’s own second marriage and how his new wife and stepson would play out in front of his mother. By 1959 he was already a serial and boasting adulterer, his stories sometimes reading like France’s Retif de la Bretonne’s Calendar (“Mon calendrier”), a diary-like chronicle of his marital exasperations on one hand and his sexual exploits on the other. For Updike, his tales were “his special brand of lightly fictionalized, peekaboo autobiography,” as Adam Begley described it in his generous Updike (2014), five years after his subject died of lung cancer. His women are stylized and adjectified to seem less objectified but the veil is transparent. “The Maples” is the calendar of “the decline and fall of a marriage,” as Updike described it in his 1979 introduction to the story collection, as if to suggest that Richard/Updike’s philandering drew legitimacy or succor from the deviance of Roman emperors. “Updike,” Nicholson Baker wrote in his U and I, the admiring and revolted memoir of Baker’s infatuation with Updike (1991), “wrongly took sexual advantage of his irresistible prestige as a young writer to poach on suburban marriages while the husbands were off at work.” Baker calls Updike as he sees him: “Mean? Yes, he is mean.” He’d been especially struck by a passage in “Wife-Wooing,” a story not just mean but cruel. Richard Maple fails to win his exhausted wife’s sexual favors one night in the seventh year of their three-child marriage. There’s misogyny (“Courting a wife takes tenfold the strength of winning an ignorant girl”), juvenile jealousy (“You love the baby more than me”) and cynicism hooked to the crudest pun, double-barreled just in case you miss it the first time (“You are asleep. Oh, cunning trick, cunning”). The cruelty is still ahead: “In the morning, to my relief, you are ugly. Monday’s wan breakfast light bleaches you blotchily, drains the goodness from your thickness, makes the bathrobe a limp stained tube flapping disconsolately, exposing sallow décolletage. The skin between your breasts a sad yellow. I feast with the coffee on your drabness, every wrinkle and sickly tint a relief and a revenge. The children yammer. The toaster sticks. Seven years have worn this woman.” The description struck Baker as “inexcusably brutal.” He found unimaginable the sadness of Updike’s “real, non-fictional wife reading that paragraph.” Updike did not relent. In Rabbit Is Rich, when Rabbit is into the third decade of his dark-age marriage to Janice, he reduces her to mere game: “Her waist is thicker, has less of a dip, as she grows into that barrel body of women in late middle age, their legs getting skinny, their arms getting loose like cooked chicken coming off the bone.” In Toward the End of Time, toward the end of Updike’s career, he gave us this: “The earth is like a nude woman flash-bulbed in her bathroom at an awkward transitional moment of her toilette. Despite her wrinkled ugliness, we lust for her.” Updike never heeded John Lennox’s advice to Stephen Baxter in Henry James’s “Story of a Masterpiece”: “… you can be real without being brutal—without attempting, as one may say, to be actual.” Ugliness has the fascination and attraction of an abyss for men, who don’t tire of describing it. You find Voltaire describing Ninon de Lenclos, the octogenarian benefactress of his youth, in terms that anticipated Updike’s in “Wife-Wooing.” De Lenclos “had on the bones nothing but yellow skin trending to black.” Casanova in his memoirs tells of an encounter with an older woman who “showed half of her flabby breasts, which were disgusting precisely because it showed what they could have been.” (In the original French: “Elle laissait voir la moitié de sa flasque gorge, qui dégoûtait précisément parce qu’elle montrait ce qu’elle avait pu être.”) Let’s not get started with Dostoevsky, who outdoes Upike in demeaning women’s looks. He had a thing about comparing ugly women to chicken, too. You recall his early description of the old woman Raskolnikov ends up hatcheting to death: “Her colourless, somewhat grizzled hair was thickly smeared with oil, and she wore no kerchief over it. Round her thin long neck, which looked like a hen’s leg, was knotted some sort of flannel rag…” (I like my French translation better, “son cou long et décharné comme une patte de poule,” which Google translates to “her long and emaciated neck like a chicken’s leg.”) Dostoevsky believed that all women turn ugly because they give all their beauty to their lover (“their beauty quickly passes to their beloved”). After all this, we need a little beauty. —P.T.

