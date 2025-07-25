The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 25, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

The Florida Ethics Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. in the third-floor Courtroom, First District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Drive, Tallahassee. Except for the closed-door session, the meetings are generally live on the Florida Channel. The meeting includes a determination on the ethics opinion Flagler County School Board member Lauren Ramirez requested. See: “Flagler School Board’s Lauren Ramirez Challenges Ethics Commission’s Pending Restrictions on Her Private Business” and “Ethics Opinion Recommends Restricting Flagler School Board’s Lauren Ramirez’s Business Activities in Schools.”

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guest: Palm Coast City Council member Ty Miller. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.



Americana: The Great Plains, starting with the cornfields of Illinois and Iowa, the rolling hills of Western Kansas, the Pacific immensity of Montana, have always seemed to me the most heart-lifting part of the country, a return to the solitary treks of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza as the mind wanders from nowhere to windmills and back. I don’t know why, or couldn’t precisely explain why, I feel so touched (so much at home) in the Great Plains, the way Ian Frazier or John Steinbeck could, though they liked them for their own reasons. I like them–love them–because of their dullness, though I had to find my feelings best explained in the words of the great Yussuf, the philosopher lost to history but for Casanova immortalizing him in his memoirs. He’d met Yussuf on his first or second trip to Istanbul. They spoke of everything, then they spoke of happiness, and great plains: Yussuf said: “The happiest of men is not the most voluptuous, but the one who knows how to choose the greatest pleasures; and the greatest pleasures, I repeat, can only be those which, not stirring the passions, increase the peace of the soul. — These are the pleasures you call pure [Casanova says]. –Such is the view of a vast meadow entirely covered with grass. The green color so highly recommended by our divine prophet strikes my sight, and in that moment I feel my spirit swimming in such a delicious calm that it seems to me that I am approaching the author of nature. I feel the same peace, an equal calm, when I sit on the bank of a river, and I see the running water passing before me without ever hiding from my sight, and without its continual movement making it less clear. It represents to me the image of my life, and the tranquility that I desire for it to reach, like the water that I contemplate, the end that I do not see, and which can only be at the end of its course.” —P.T.

Now this:











