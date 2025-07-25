The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 25, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Florida Ethics Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. in the third-floor Courtroom, First District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Drive, Tallahassee. Except for the closed-door session, the meetings are generally live on the Florida Channel. The meeting includes a determination on the ethics opinion Flagler County School Board member Lauren Ramirez requested. See: “Flagler School Board’s Lauren Ramirez Challenges Ethics Commission’s Pending Restrictions on Her Private Business” and “Ethics Opinion Recommends Restricting Flagler School Board’s Lauren Ramirez’s Business Activities in Schools.”
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guest: Palm Coast City Council member Ty Miller. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.
Americana: The Great Plains, starting with the cornfields of Illinois and Iowa, the rolling hills of Western Kansas, the Pacific immensity of Montana, have always seemed to me the most heart-lifting part of the country, a return to the solitary treks of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza as the mind wanders from nowhere to windmills and back. I don’t know why, or couldn’t precisely explain why, I feel so touched (so much at home) in the Great Plains, the way Ian Frazier or John Steinbeck could, though they liked them for their own reasons. I like them–love them–because of their dullness, though I had to find my feelings best explained in the words of the great Yussuf, the philosopher lost to history but for Casanova immortalizing him in his memoirs. He’d met Yussuf on his first or second trip to Istanbul. They spoke of everything, then they spoke of happiness, and great plains: Yussuf said: “The happiest of men is not the most voluptuous, but the one who knows how to choose the greatest pleasures; and the greatest pleasures, I repeat, can only be those which, not stirring the passions, increase the peace of the soul. — These are the pleasures you call pure [Casanova says]. –Such is the view of a vast meadow entirely covered with grass. The green color so highly recommended by our divine prophet strikes my sight, and in that moment I feel my spirit swimming in such a delicious calm that it seems to me that I am approaching the author of nature. I feel the same peace, an equal calm, when I sit on the bank of a river, and I see the running water passing before me without ever hiding from my sight, and without its continual movement making it less clear. It represents to me the image of my life, and the tranquility that I desire for it to reach, like the water that I contemplate, the end that I do not see, and which can only be at the end of its course.”
—P.T.
View this profile on Instagram
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
July 2025
Florida Ethics Commission Meeting
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Scenic A1A Pride Meeting
Friday Blue Forum
Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Peps Art Walk Near Beachfront Grille
For the full calendar, go here.
The next passage in my journey is a love affair. I am in love with Montana. For other states I have admiration, respect, recognition, even some affection, but with Montana it is love, and it’s difficult to analyze love when you’re in it. Once, when I raptured in a violet glow given off by the Queen of the World, my father asked me why, and I thought he was crazy not to see. Of course I know now she was a mouse-haired, freckle-nosed, scabby-kneed little girl with a voice like a bat and the loving kindness of a gila monster, but then she lighted up the landscape and me. It seems to me that Montana is a great splash of grandeur. The scale is huge but not overpowering. The land is rich with grass and color, and the mountains are the kind I would create if mountains were ever put on my agenda. Montana seems to me to be what a small boy would think Texas is like from hearing Texans. Here for the first time I heard a definite regional accent unaffected by TV-ese, a slow-paced warm speech. It seemed to me that the frantic bustle of America was not in Montana. Its people did not seem afraid of shadows in a John Birch Society sense. The calm of the mountains and the rolling grasslands had got into the inhabitants. It was hunting season when I drove through the state. The men I talked to seemed to me not moved to a riot of seasonal slaughter but simply to be going out to kill edible meat. Again my attitude may be informed by love, but it seemed to me that the towns were places to live in rather than nervous hives. People had time to pause in their occupations to undertake the passing art of neighborliness.
–From Steinbeck’s Travels With Charley (1962).
Leave a Reply