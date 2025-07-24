The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 24, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

‘Let’s Talk Palm Coast’ Town Halls with Council Member Ty Miller: The City of Palm Coast is hosting a series of town halls, offering residents the chance to meet face-to-face with their City Council Members, ask questions, and learn more about the inner workings of their local government. At 5 p.m. today, Council Member Ty Miller, at the Southern Recreation Center’s second floor.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.





Notably: Bret Stephens, the former editor of the Jerusalem Post, a former columnist for the Wall Street Journal (where he won a Pulitzer), and now one of the New York Times’s conservative (albeit anti-Trump) columnists, with whom I happen to share a birthday, is part of Israel’s amen corner in the United States, an apologist’s apologist. Trump’s infamous line about standing on Fifth Avenue, killing somebody and not losing any votes applies to Stephen’s view of Israel: Israel could nuke a country (or a non-entity like Gaza or the West Bank, since Israel doesn’t recognize Palestinians’ right to exist, let alone their territories or potential countries) and not lose Stephens’s support. It could commit genocide and not lose his support. To the contrary. Stephens in his latest column offers a shocking apology for Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza by simply defining genocide as not what’s going on in Gaza. Israel is not killing enough people to call it genocide. I thought I was reading a Jonathan Swift satire. But no. Stephens is dead serious: “If the Israeli government’s intentions and actions are truly genocidal — if it is so malevolent that it is committed to the annihilation of Gazans — why hasn’t it been more methodical and vastly more deadly? Why not, say, hundreds of thousands of deaths, as opposed to the nearly 60,000 that Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatant and civilian deaths, has cited so far in nearly two years of war?” Why not. Israel warns its victims first. We should be thankful. Israel could do so much worse. We should be thankful. He then throws this strange line in there: “As for the threat of economic boycotts, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has been the world’s best-performing major stock index since Oct. 7. 2023.” In a column on the non-genocide-but-60,000-deaths in Gaza. 60,000 out of 2 million, the equivalent of 10.5 million Americans based on today’s population estimates (illegals not included), but it’s not genocide. Because it is not matching the UN definition of genocide: Israel, in his view, is not displaying the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.” The razing of Gaza is not that kind of destruction. The denial of a people’s right to eat is not that kind of destruction. The ultimate goal–expulsion of 2 million Gazans out of Gaza–is not that kind of destruction. “Genocide does not mean simply ‘too many civilian deaths,'” he writes, and “too many civilian deaths” isn’t that notable anyway. It’s “a heartbreaking fact of nearly every war, including the one in Gaza.” I like this comment I read, one of 1,400 for that column: “Actual human suffering, on both sides, is being swept under the rug while we all argue on semantics.” —P.T.

