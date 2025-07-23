The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 88. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Flagler County Industrial Development Authority Meeting, 2 p.m. at the Tourism Development Conference Room, 120 Airport Road, Suite 3. The authority will learn its job today, including a lecture on the sunshine law and ethics.
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
Notably: I’d never made the connection before. Just days before I went to a courthouse in Brooklyn to swear the oath to my American citizenship, in December 1986, when I was not yet a reporter, a little obscure newspaper in Beirut called Al-Shiraa (Arabic for The Sail) had broken the story that tore the Iran-Contra scandal open. You remember, don’t you, when the saintly Ronald Reagan traded arms to Iran for hostages held in Beirut, when he lied to Congress about not knowing of those illegal millions his toady Ollie North was siphoning to the terrorist Contras Reagan was supporting in Nicaragua in violation of a congressional act, when he let everyone around him take the fall while pulling off his greatest performance in six decades of acting. Iran-Contra would shake the Reagan Administration to its core, trigger the biggest constitutional crisis of the century, and bring Reagan one recollection short of impeachment. “I do not recall,” Ollie North’s shredder and his concubine Fawn Hall, she of the boobs mightier than the boob she worked for, saved the president. Historians have been less kind. But we don’t read history in this country. We rewrite it. We reenact lost causes and make heroes of felons, or elect them president. I was not ready to be disillusioned so soon after swearing the oath of citizenship. I swore, happily and fanatically. Regrets? No. Not at all. Except maybe for thinking that my naturalization had created a more meaningful demarcation between the world of The Sail and the world of The Times that I read with such prideful American smugness every morning.
—P.T.
“Yet the circumstances of their trial and condemnation were so unskillfully managed, that these wicked men obtained, in the public opinion, the glory of suffering for the obstinate loyalty with which they had supported the cause of Constantius. The rest of his servants were protected by a general act of oblivion; and they were left to enjoy with impunity the bribes which they had accepted, either to defend the oppressed, or to oppress the friendless.
–From Edward Gibbon’s Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire (1776).
