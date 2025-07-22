The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

A Celebration of the life of Jim Guines, the former Flagler County school board member who died on June 15 in Palm Coast, is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. All are welcome. See: “Jim Guines, Mentor, Maverick and Force to Be Reckoned With on Flagler County School Board for 11 Years, Dies at 93.”

The Flagler County School Board meets at 2 p.m. to hear its tentative budget presentation, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

Budgeting by Values: A Free, Virtual Class to Learn Budgeting Skills, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month organized by Flagler Cares and Truist Bank, and presented by Financial Inclusion Leader Vladimir Rodriguez. To sign up or get information, call 386/319-9483, text 386/986-0107, or email [email protected].

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.



Exchanges: Here's a recent text exchange with a friend prompted by the 1980 series Bill Moyers did with Mortimer Adler on Adler's Six Great Ideas, which aired on PBS, specifically the episode on Justice, which has appeared here in the past and appears again today, as should every one of the six episodes. It's that good. Even better, now that PBS is more of a United Nations Heritage Site anymore. The two @@ signs in the first text, he wrote, were autocorrected from "Adler." I asked him about the quote, but that line had to be eliminated since I mention him by name.







—P.T.

Now this:











