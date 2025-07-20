The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



Notably: Nicolas Edme Retif de la Bretonne (1734-1806) has the unfortunate reputation of having been a pornographer. He was that only to the extent that Diderot was, so were innumerable Enlightenment writers who needed bread. Retif was also among the century’s most prolific writers. He had some 200 books to his name, among them The Nights of Paris (chronicling his walks in revolutionary Paris) and especially Monsieur Nicolas, a 2000-page autobiography that surpasses Rousseau’s Confessions in wit (of which there is none in Rousseau’s entire oeuvre), often in perceptions and even more often in truths. The book, in two volumes, has entered the Pleiade, the French collection of the greatest world literature has to offer. He was not much of a believer. But in that book’s first “epoch,” before Retif’s adolescence, he describes how he explained to his equally young friend what he thought god was. I found it a wonderful passage, whether one believes or not: “I chose a round stone, quite large, which I placed in the middle of my chapel, as being the likeness of God. I explained to my brothers and sisters that God was infinitely greater; and here is a reasoning that still astonishes me today: I said to them, Do you see the Sun well? It is the right eye of God. Do you see the Moon well, which will shine this night, and which is so far from the Sun? it is his left eye. See how broad God’s face is!… And as for the stars, they are the eyes of the Angels and the Saints. Jacquot was ravished in admiration! He assured me that he had never heard anything so beautiful about God. He asked me where I had found that, since I had only just started reading French. “Nowhere: it’s from my head.” No creation story is more absurd than another: it’s not as if Genesis is less preposterous but there’s beauty in these myths, and if there’s beauty, it’s enough to believe in, whether it is really reflective of anything real or not. Beauty is means and ends, and god enough. —P.T.

Now this:











