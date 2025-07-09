The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.





Notably: The storefront above, glimpsed in a recent visit to Volusia Mall–one of my favorite sights at the mall, that shop, and Mike, always hunched over behind the counter always busy: no Kenneth Fearing Big Clock ruminations for him–made me think as if I was crossing through the page of a Bernard Malamud story in 1940s New York. You don’t think of watch or shoe repairmen anymore in our society of throwaways, which also happens to be a throwaway society (who remembers cabbage patch dolls anymore, or the Macarena? And when was there ever a watch repairwoman? She never had time to make it in the field by the time it was obsolete). There is always an invisible fog of sadness in Volusia Mall, its long marbled avenue so rarely trodden now but for those mall-walkers who get their exercise away from the elements, its shuttered storefronts ghosting you as you pass, its strange stores, like Mike’s Watch Repair, clinging to life. But Mike’s seemed to be doing well. Three customers in the couple of minutes we passed it: not bad for what was a Friday evening. Time ravages. It also still begs for repair once in a while, from a craftsman not that different in spirit from a surgeon: it’s all an attempt to repair time–the mall, the clock, the body–as we make our way to the exit only to hear how “a nearby siren yelped for a few seconds to remind one, if he had forgotten, of the perilous state of the world” (to quote an actual line from Malamud.) —P.T.

Now this:











