The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

In Court: A plea hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in the case of Zachary Tuohey, who is on probation for four years for aggravated stalking, but faces two years in prison on a probation violation, absent a an alternative treatment plan. See: “On Probation for Aggravated Stalking, Zachary Tuohey Kept Trying Judge’s Patience. He Now Risks 2 Years in Prison,” and “A Furious Judge Puts 34-Year-Old Suspect and His Family ‘On Notice’ in Bizarre Aggravated Stalking Case.”

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County School Board holds a special 1 p.m. meeting on board policies at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here. The council discusses its general fund budget this evening. Last week, a circuit court judge ruled against Mayor Mike Norris‘s lawsuit seeking to boot Council member Charles Gambaro off the council.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.



Byblos: The postman brought the first volume of the Library of America’s Jim Crow: Voices from a Century of Struggle, Part One: 1876-1919. The second volume covers 1876 to 1976, the kind of time span that will probably get both volumes banned from Florida schools and military academies’ libraries. The set is edited by Tina Steptoe, associate professor of history at the University of Arizona and the author of Houston Bound: Culture and Color in a Jim Crow City (2015). From LOA’s summary: “Bringing together speeches, pamphlets, journalism, legal opinions, congressional testimony, and poems by writers both famous and less well known, this first of two volumes opens with Frederick Douglass’s impassioned 1876 call to preserve voting rights for freedmen and culminates with W. A. Domingo’s defiant annunciation of “the New Negro” during the violent “Red Summer” of 1919. Along the way readers encounter Ida B. Wells exposing the horrors of lynching and the lies used to justify it; Mary Church Terrell denouncing the cruelty of the convict labor system; and William Monroe Trotter dramatically confronting Woodrow Wilson in the White House over segregation in the federal workforce. Here too are disturbing expressions of white supremacy by Harvard paleontologist Nathaniel S. Shaler and South Carolina politician Benjamin Tillman, as well as incendiary newspaper articles that sparked a violent coup by white mobs in Wilmington, North Carolina, in November 1898. Editorials from the Black and white press offer contrasting perspectives on two Black figures whose acts of defiance became flashpoints: the notorious Robert Charles, who killed four white police officers in New Orleans before being himself shot to death after a citywide manhunt in 1900, and heavyweight champion Jack Johnson, who defeated James Jeffries, “the Great White Hope,” in 1910. Here’s a usefully complete table of contents for volume one, and for volume two. —P.T.

