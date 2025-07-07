The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 7, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here





Notably: Dumb and dumber. Choose your poison as the United States joins the British Empire on the ash heap of debt. From Statista: According to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, the latest version of the bill the president calls big and beautiful would add $3.3 trillion to the already ballooning federal debt. Compared to the version of the bill that was passed by the House on May 22, the Senate bill includes even steeper tax cuts, resulting in more than $800 billion in additional debt by 2034. The latest version of the landmark bill includes an extension of existing tax cuts plus new ones amounting to nearly $4.5 trillion over the next decade. The foregone tax revenue would partly be offset by deep cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Obamacare and rollbacks of clean energy programs, but the funding gap remains too big for the taste of House Republicans, who had been adamant to limit the funding gap to $2.5 trillion over ten years. Exceeding that benchmark by such a wide margin, puts serious question marks over the bill’s prospects in the narrowly divided House, where Republicans cannot afford many defectors for the bill to pass before the July 4 deadline set by President Trump.

Now this:











View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



