The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



Notebook: Sometimes I think we’re nearing the time when, with the decline and fall of the 4th Amendment and the Supreme Court’s despotification of the executive, our personal libraries–not just our sexuality, our ethnicity, our published opinions and some of our job titles–and may start to be a liability. How would I explain having on my shelves Al-Qaeda in Its Own Words? It doesn’t help that Harvard and Presses Universitaires de France, essentially two of the world’s two most prestigious university presses (only Oxford and Cambridge are missing), are the publishers. The book was put out in 2005, edited by Gilles Kepel in France, then translated by Pascale Ghazaleh for publication here in 2006, a useful, necessary direct line to the enemy’s thinking (just as journalists’ interviews with binb Laden, like the ones conducted by Robert Fisk and Peter Arnett a quarter century ago (an excerpt of the Arnett interview is included, without naming Arnett), seemed to me as they should have seemed to the State Department and every American intelligence agency, extremely useful windows, not treasonous exercises as the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal or the Washington Times would have you believe). And not just to understand the “Moral Jurisprudence of Jihad,” but for the same reason that it’s essential to keep up with CPAC conferences’ propaganda and the shah’s Truth Social account, and for the same reason that we immunize against the worst diseases. If we are to speak with clarity against the more destructive forces around us, we ought at least to try to understand them in order better to oppose them. Along the same lines, and in the spirit of the ongoing fascistication of the country, I just received Defending Slavery: Proslavery Thought in the Old South, a surprisingly slim book (because it doesn’t include Plato, Aristotle, parts of the Bible, Paul, Augustine and other pre-Colonial standards of the genre) edited by Paul Finkleman of the University of Tulsa College of Law, from 2003 (when white Christian power was marching into Baghdad). Familiar territory, this book: Thomas Jefferson, John Calhoun, Edmud Ruffin, the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision, Thomas R.R. Cobb (who thought slavery was part of natural law), and so on. Not bedside reading exactly. More along the lines of reading–and preparing for–the abyss, to the extent possible, assuming we are not so deluded as to think we are not yet halfway down. You don’t have to look far. Scroll down to the quote below, from the Dred Scott decision, and tell me if it isn’t the mirror image–the carbon copy, the audio double, the parroting–of the shah’s current war on birthright citizenship. —P.T.

