Weather: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.





Byblos: Juliet asks “what’s in a name,” but Shakespeare left it to the rest of us to more clunkily ask what’s in a book title: would it smell as sweet in translation? Georges Simenon wrote The Carter of the “Providence” in 1930, contemporary with the first of his 75 novels to star Maigret, his sullen detective. The French title is Le charretier de la “Providence,” the Providence being the barge involved in the murder of the beautiful unvirginal Mary at the center of the intrigue. I don’t know of many people who’d know or should have to know what a “carter” is, since we no longer have cart-pushers as we once did along the Erie and other canals. To speak of carters to readers today is like trying to explain the rotary phone to a 15 year old. The term carter doesn’t have the connotation of the French charretier, which has the double meaning of cart-pusher and hoodlum, I have no idea why. Or rather, perhaps we shouldn’t explore why: language’s progeny is so hereditary with prejudice, in this case our class-conscious prejudices sewer-lined to bourgeois presumptions: When my parents would yell at me when was a boy in Lebanon they’d often say, “don’t act like a charretrier,” which was really unkind name-calling–not to me (being a Catholic I deserved every punishment coming to me), but to the bellowing charretiers crisscrossing our street and from whose carts of lush and and fresh produce we’d buy days’ worth of food at a time. I’m pretty sure the carters of the Erie Canal or even of Canal Street in Manhattan were never saddled with so much contempt. That’s probably why the first American and English editions of Simenon’s book titled it The Crime at Lock 14, which Harper’s Bazaar serialized in its first three issues of 1934, or Maigret Meets a Milord, as Penguin in England called it in 1963, a title that wouldn’t fly in the United States for the same reason that “Carter” wouldn’t: neither cart-pushers nor milords be. By 2003 Penguin resorted to simply calling it more literally Lock 14, title of the first chapter and where Mary’s murdered corpse is discovered. It is more literal than the leading Italian publisher’s decision to call it Maigret is Moved (Maigret si commuove), a title that wouldn’t fly in the United States for different reasons (if emotional puns are lost to Saxon literalism in Anglo translation, they are aroused in Italian: just say commuove a few times and see if you don’t get a little stirring in il pube). The entire story takes place in four rainy days around Lock 14 at Dizy in the canal system and its horse-drawn barges. The 42 mile-canal, completed in 1846, is lateral to the Marne River the way the Intracoastal is to the American shore, allowing boats calmer passage between Vitry-le-François and Dizy but for 15 locks along the way. This is Champagne country, though not one glass is poured in Le charretier. It’s all rivers of whisky and white wine (every Simenon novel is a repressed prayer to AA). The horse-drawn industry (now romanticized by tourism) is dying. Diesel-powered boats are on horses’ tails. Simenon was just 27 that summer of 1930 as he wrote the book in a few weeks aboard his Ostrogoth, the boat he’d moored at Morsang-sur-Seine, a town the size of an American subdivision about 25 miles south of Paris whose tourism office in May and June 2025 offered what it called “immersive” tours as if hosted by Simenon. You don’t have to go that far. A Simenon book is always an immersive experience in the place he chooses for his story. The plot is really secondary. It’s about the characters, and geography is always a dominant, often deterministic character, which gets us back to the book’s title, so richly suggestive in French and to some extent in English–if it’s Lock 14 we go with: locks have their own mysticism. And we haven’t yet cracked the cover. That’s how damn good Simenon is. —P.T.

