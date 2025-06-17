The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Notably: It’s been odd. Israel launched yet another major war, this one as insane as the previous one was genocidal, but the American press, and certainly the American public, is shrugging it off, as if Israeli war were like, say, just another mass shooting. Minus the need for thoughts and prayers (for whom?). Move along. Nothing to see. I imagine the majority of people think bombing Iran is no different than how Israel bombs Syria, Palestine and Lebanon the way most Americans like to snack before lunch, and with the American military firing missiles and dropping bombs in too many Middle Eastern and African Horn countries to count, it’s all part of the American decor now, a bit of noise, a bit of smoke. It’s all a joke to Americans anyway. You remember John McCain, that warmonger too often lionized for surviving a war emblematic of his country’s marches of folly, in Barbara Tuchman’s phrase, even when accounting for his honorable decision not to take the easy way out of the Hanoi Hilton when he had a chance. You remember that question a moron asked McCain at a town hall in 2007, we were losing Iraq and George W. Bush was losing the country and Israel was itching to bomb Iran but Bush wouldn’t let it. “When do we send them an airmail message to Tehran?” the moron asked McCain. Who would have thought that McCain would out-moron him: “You know that old Beach Boys song? Bomb Iran? Bomb bomb bomb…” Ha ha. He wasn’t kidding. —P.T.

