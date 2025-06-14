The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 14, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

No Kings Rally in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach: Four rallies are scheduled in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach today to protest the president’s military parade marking his birthday in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Army. Two protests are scheduled at 9:30 a.m., one on the Palm Coast Parkway bridge over I-95, and one at State Road A1A and State Road 100 in Flagler Beach. Two more are scheduled at 11 a.m., one at Palm Coast Parkway and Old Kings Road, another at State Road 100 and Belle Terre Parkway. “‘No Kings’ protests against the Trump administration are planned in more than 1,500 cities across the US. Organizers are billing the demonstrations as a “nationwide day of defiance” in response to “corruption” in the government,” according to the BBC. The parade will cost taxpayers between $25 million and $45 million.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Enrollment Day at Daytona State College, Daytona Beach campus, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach. Representatives will be available from Admissions, Advising, Financial Aid, Registration and Student Accounts. New students who attend will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship! Registration for Summer and Fall is open now. You can complete your enrollment online, at any of our campuses during regular business hours, or at this Saturday Enrollment Day event. Register early for your best selection of courses. If you have not done so already, please complete your online admissions application before arriving. Please note: Dual Enrolled students should not sign up for this event as they have already registered for fall classes. Reserve an appointment here.

A Legacy of Care: Flagler Cares’ 10-Year Celebration , 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The social services coordinating agency marks a decade with a fund-raising event. It is sold out.

Flagler Beach continues to host a series of monthly events to mark its centennial, highlighted tonight by a 300-seat Community Dinner at Veterans Park that will be catered by 15 city restaurants. The event is sold-out.

Peps Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Beachfront Grille, 2444 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.







Juxtapositions: I was reading the opening pages of that elegant history of the United States (The Growth of the American Republic) written by that trilogy of greats–Samuel Eliot Morison, Henry Steele Commager and Bill Leuchtenburg–when I came across this line about Columbus’s “discovery” of the new continent: “Never again may mortal man hope to recapture the amazement, the wonder, the delight of those October days in 1492 when the New World gracefully yielded her virginity to the conquering Castilians.” It reminded me of the final, sublime lines in The Great Gatsby: “And as the moon rose higher the inessential houses began to melt away until gradually I became aware of the old island here that flowered once for Dutch sailors’ eyes—a fresh, green breast of the new world. Its vanished trees, the trees that had made way for Gatsby’s house, had once pandered in whispers to the last and greatest of all human dreams; for a transitory enchanted moment man must have held his breath in the presence of this continent, compelled into an aesthetic contemplation he neither understood nor desired, face to face for the last time in history with something commensurate to his capacity for wonder.” To read lines like that on days so begrimed by the demolition of a country we so love–on a day given to a parade to the glory of that demolition–lifts one’s spirits just enough to think: let’s have a martini and (to quote another great one), fuck ’em. —P.T.

Now this:

https://www.youtube.com/live/iXqQ_yk5RsA?feature=shared













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



