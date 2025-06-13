The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 13, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests include Flagler County Commissioner Leann Pennington. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
Volusia County Drug Court Celebrates 100th Graduation, 10 a.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand. Established in 1997, the Volusia County Drug Court was the first program of its kind in the Seventh Judicial Circuit and remains its longest-standing problem-solving court. Since its inception, the court has supported individuals on the path to recovery, with 1,354 participants successfully completing the program. At this milestone event, judges Elizabeth Blackburn and Kathleen McNeilly will graduate 14 participants from Drug Court. The ceremony will also recognize several former Drug Court judges who helped shape the program’s legacy, along with the many community partners who have contributed to the program’s success. Graduates are expected to share personal stories that highlight the impact of accountability, treatment, and peer support —core values of the Drug Court model. Media are encouraged to attend and witness the transformative power of these programs firsthand.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Notably: The goons are now targeting journalists. Not just the goons in the streets. The goons in corporate suites. Terry Moran’s tweets when he was still an ABC News reporter may have been foolish to post for a straight-news reporter at a principal network already in the shah’s crosshairs. ABC had already caved and settled a lawsuit after George Stephanopoulos paraphrased a judge’s words calling Trump a rapist. Moran maybe should have known better than to tempt the goons again in the blogosphere. Calling the shah and his junta “world-class haters” isn’t news, and his description of Stephen Miller was dead-on: “Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.” His editor might have suggested he tone it down. But a firing offense? That’s where we are. Meanwhile, they’re shooting at journalists in Los Angeles. Of course they are. What do you think is ABC’s message, firing a reporter for telling truths on his own social media platform? It’s open season. From every angle. Reporters Without Borders is weeping as the United States’ ranking on its press-freedom index continues to collapse.
—P.T.
I wondered if I should press him. That’s what journalists do. We’re worse than the media haters can imagine. We leave a message and when we don’t get an answer, we leave another and sometimes we just knock on a door on the other side of which, we know, is fear, or grief, or anger that does not want our questions. Our measuring gaze. But we want it. Their fear, their grief, their anger. Our measuring gaze. So we soothe, we cajole. We seek “access.” Open, sesame. Give us your story. Every journalist, the guilty ones, at least, knows what Janet Malcolm wrote in The Journalist and the Mur-derer. “Every journalist who is not too stupid or full of himself to notice what is going on knows that what he does is morally indefensible. He is a kind of confidence man, preying on people’s vanity, ignorance, or loneliness, gaining their trust and betraying them without remorse.” Since we know what Malcolm wrote we think our readers do too. Some do. Sneddon didn’t. Was he lying about his father’s memorial? Had he simply thought better of talking to a reporter? He should have. But I thought he was telling the truth, and I didn’t have the stomach anymore-I should say the heart-for that kind of story, so I offered my condolences and hung up. I wanted to follow rather than to find, to let the strange wind of the singing smelter set my course.”
–From Jeff Sharlet’s The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War (2023).
