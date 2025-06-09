The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 9, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

A Flagler County Commission Workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the budgets of constitutional officers such as the sheriff, the clerk of court, the supervisor of elections, and so on, “and other items as needed,” according to the agenda.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.





Notably: This was unexpected, though in reality it had fallen so low, it could only go up. From Statista: “Trust in the news was down to the lowest point on record last year in the United States, with only 31 percent of U.S. adults saying that they had either a great deal or fair amount of trust and confidence in mass media, according to Gallup. Levels of trust have dropped dramatically since the polling organization first started fielding the question in 1972, when it stood at 68 percent. And yet, against this dismal backdrop, a new survey by Pew Research Center conducted between March 10 and 16, 2025 indicates that there has been a shift, with U.S. adults now more likely to say they trust information from news organizations than they were last year. According to Pew, this change was largely driven by an increase in trust among Republicans, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Caution should be taken with directly comparing different sets of survey data however due to different phrasing of the question and methodologies. In the Pew Research Center survey, a total of 67 percent of respondents said that they had either some or a lot of trust in national news organizations in 2025, up nine percentage points from 2024. 81 percent of voters who self-identified as aligning with the Democratic Party said they had trust in national news organizations in 2025, while 53 percent of Republican-leaning voters said the same. Local news organizations continued to inspire higher levels of trust and confidence across the board, with 80 percent of all adults stating they trust such outlets in 2025, up six percentage points from 2024. Democratic Party leaning voters had higher levels of trust in local news organizations than Republicans at 87 percent versus 75 percent. Here the gap between the two groups was 12 percentage points, compared to the wider trust gap for national news outlets of 28 percentage points. The topic has several further nuances, though. For example, although Democratic Party voters showed higher levels of trust in news outlets, a separate survey by Pew Research Center also found that since 2024, Democrats have become more concerned about press freedoms. Where 38 percent of Democrats were extremely or very concerned about potential restrictions on press freedoms in the U.S., now that figure has risen to 60 percent. Meanwhile for Republicans, the share of respondents saying the same has dropped from 47 percent to 28 percent. This shift among Democrats could be partly explained by the increase in respondents saying that news organizations are influenced a great deal by government interests, rising from 77 percent in 2024 to 84 percent in 2025.

