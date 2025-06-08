The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 8, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. Note that in a temporary change from the regular schedule, Gamble Jam will be the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month through August 17. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.





Notably: If we were to unfold the New York Times of this date in 1903, a couple of years after the assassination of President McKinley, so beloved by the shah of maramaga, we’d read in the leftmost column, above the fold: “Eighty Drowned in South Carolina Flood,” and “almost every bridge in the county swept away” (that would be Spartanburg County, the flooding having swept over Clifton). The second column from the left has a story of flood damage in the millions to railroads in Kansas, and below that, a shorter story about “Disastrous floods in Idaho,” where the people of Booner’s Ferry were “going around in rowboats.” There is also a report of “high water at St. Louis.” Third column over, above the fold: “Policeman Fatally Shot by a Fugitive.” With this subheadline: “Though mortally hurt the Policeman continues the chase until exhausted–woman witness attempts suicide.” Reading that paper I would too, by now. But wait. There is more. Below that story: “ttempted Kidnapping of Child for Revenge: Mrs. Vanieck of Middletown, R.I., saw a man descending the stairs with her five-year-old son.” Mrs. Vanieck was the wife of the proprietor of the Newport Nursery Company. He had just left his wife and child to go to work. Fourth column over, below the fold: “Water Spout Hit a Train.” The train was on its way from Rockaway Beach in Queens (where my brothers and I used to hang out in summer), on its way to Brooklyn. “The two cars which received the blow were filled with women, and the jolt to the car made them think something more substantial than water had struck them.” Fifth column over: “Trenton to Kill Mosquitos.” “Biscuit Strike To-Morrow.” Sixth column from the right (which is actually the second-lead column, the right-most column being the top story in newspapering, because that’s how the papers were folded on the newsstand, to show that column first): “Illinois Lynching Horror.” David J. Wyatt, and East St. Louis schoolteacher had allegedly (my word, not the Times’s) shot and killed Charles Hertel, superintendent of schools of St. Clair County, at 6 o’clock that Saturday evening. So “The mob hanged Wyatt to a telephone pole in the public square. Even while his body was jerking in the throes of death from the strangulation, members of the mob began building a fire at the foot of the pole. The flames flared up and licked at the feet of the victim, but this did not satisfy the mob, and another and larger fire was started. When it had begun burniong briskly the negro, still half alive, was cut down, and after being covered with coal oil, was cast into the fire. Moans of pain were heard from the half-dead victim of the mob, and these served further to infuriate his torturers. They fell upon him with clubs and knives and cut and beat the burning body almost to pieces… Fully 10,000 strangers visited the public square and viewed the site of the lynching,” coming from Southern Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Kentucky. That was tourism at the time. Below that story: “Strikers Desecrate Grave.” The strikers were grave-diggers. And in the lead story, first right-most column? “French Steamer Sunk; Over 150 May Be Dead.” It was bound for Corsica from Marseille. The steamer’s name? Le Liban. My country’s name. And we pine for the good old days. Jesus H. Christ. —P.T.

Now this: After all that, we really need a little something soothing. Here's "Irlandaise," by Claude Bolling:













