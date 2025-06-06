The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 6, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King, Flagler County Commissioner Greg Hansen on saving the beach, Elaine Studnicki on Bunnell History Day, and more. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3





Notably: I don’t know what Le Havre has to do with it. Le Havre is a port city of 166,000 east of Normandy on the English Channel (la Manche, if you’re in France), founded in 1571 by Francois 1er, remaining an important port in France’s slave-trading days (Le Havre, like Liverpool, depended on the trade, which I’m sure was called “economic development” at the time), then as a beachhead after the Normandy invasion whose 81st anniversary anniversary it is today, after one of the most devastating battles following the landing: 5,000 killed, a town razed in what was called Operation Astonia, but not until September 12, when the town finally fell. Many, many years earlier, in the last year or so of the 19th century, André Gide was vacationing there and had this reflection, recorded in his journal: “In Le Havre. I enter the correctional police station. It’s there, after reading Dostoevsky, that one gets the most suffocating view of humanity one can have.” (“Au Havre. J’entre à la salle de police correctionnelle. C’est là après la lecture de Dostoevski, la plus pantelante vue de l’humanite que l’on puisse avoir.”) I use the word suffocating for pantelante, but I’m not sure it’s the right translation. Pantelante doesn’t have an exact English equivalent. It has something to do with taking your breath away, with panting, with shock, a combination of it all. I like the line, and the allusion to Dostoevsky. He was reading Notes from Underground at the time, which would leave anyone pantelant. —P.T.

Now this:













