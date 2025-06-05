The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 5, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Soul Fire, a Summer Sunset Concert, 6 p.m. at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus Amphitheater, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway, $25 to $35, benefiting Grace Community Food Pantry, a concert produced by Flagler Broadcasting. Food trucks starting at 5 p.m.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.





Notably: I’m not much for outright defiance of law enforcement as I am for civil disobedience when necessary. But when it comes to paramilitary forces like ICE and like-minded goonery, I’m all for civil resistance of the type displayed in this clip, and described in this piece from a local TV station: “Shockwaves are still rippling through the tight-knit San Diego neighborhood of South Park after ICE agents stormed local restaurants on Friday afternoon. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Nexstar’s KSWB/KUSI that ICE agents conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta restaurants in South Park on Friday. Renato Ametrano, the general manager of Buona Forchetta in South Park, told KSWB/KUSI that ICE agents showed up at his restaurant with a warrant around 4 p.m. before the restaurant opened and put all 15 workers in handcuffs before releasing most of them. Ametrano said he was arrested, too.” This resonates especially because my own daughter is having to train staff at restaurants in Phoenix on what to do in case of a raid, though whether she was affected by this or not, the outrage remains. These aren’t police raids. They’re military raids by goons as if dressed for streets in Mogadishu, but in our neighborhoods, chasing after people on the job, feeding their families, doing jobs white Americans don’t want to do, and keeping the economy going. Every clip, every day, is another degradation back to Palmer Raid America, on a more terroristic scale than A. Mitchell Palmer ever achieved: The Palmer raids netted just 1,182 people. (See below.) America was outraged then. It’s comatose now. Except in San Diego, what was once hothouse Republican country. I see an ICE version of the Kent State massacre ahead. —P.T.

Now this:













