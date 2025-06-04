The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wednesday Night: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.





Juxtapositions: On May 22, Universal opened its new park in Orlando, Universal Epic Universe, a few weeks after Disney announced it would build a new theme park in Abu Dhabi, one of the United Arab Emirates. In 2023 the company announced it would spend $60 billion over 10 years to build cruise ships and expand or build parks. A CBS news report cites an estimate of $8.6 billion as the cost of Epic Universe (which will be reviewed here in coming days, thanks to our own special correspondent on the scene). Meanwhile, this, in the April 24 Wall Street Journal, datelined Shanghai: “Two of the world’s leading battery developers are locked in a technological race that has brought the charging time for an electric vehicle to just five minutes–about the amount of time it takes to refuel a traditional gasoline-powered car. And, in a twist with geopolitical ramifications, both of the technological leaders are Chinese. It is a show of prowess that underscores just how far China has extended its global dominance over next-generation technologies, in some cases leaving the U.S. years behind. The claimed leap forward on EV batteries is the latest technological feat for a country that has stunned Western governments with a string of breakthroughs on artificial intelligence, semiconductors and EVs–a vindication of leader Xi Jinping’s ambitions of turning China into a global techno…” and so on. But our front-page news is theme park-building and sports, or failing traffic-control towers. —P.T.

Now this:













