The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.





Byblos: I’ve beaten up on Flannery O’Connor quite a bit in these pages, mostly for her stories, but also for her politics (she was a Golwater fan and would have voted for the curren shah without hesitation) and her racism, which she never abjured even as she was dying of lupus (“Revelation” aside) in 1964, one hundred and ten days before I was born (she knew, she just knew). Most of the way through reading her letters I discovered that my relationship with Flannery O’Connor is similar to my relationship with god. I acknowledge her power and beauty, but I don’t like her. I find her manipulative and cruel–“A Good Man Is Hard to Find” is her hymn to both–in the service of what she calls “grace,” very much like Hegel-inspired ideologues who excuse and justify the worst atrocities in the name of a greater purpose. Hegel used exalted language to describe his “oversoul.” Napoleon called it the “Grande Armée” (the great army, or the great force). O’Connor calls it “grace.” She always seems to me more of a Calvinist than a Catholic. And yet when I was done with her letters, I was sad to be done. I’d been reading them over several years, and I was sorry to be done. I’d come to like her in many ways, her humor especially. Some examples: “I come from a family where the only emotion respectable to show is irritation. In some this tendency produces hives, in others literature, in me both.” “I am writing my agent to make haste and sell all my stories for musical comedies. There ought to be enough tap dancers around to take care of them, and there’s always Elvis Presley.” “At interviews I always feel like a dry cow being milked. ” “I haven’t written and thanked you for the books because i have been reading them. I braved the Faulkner, without tragic results. Probably the real reason I don’t read him is because he makes me feel that with my one-cylander syntax I should quit writing and raise chickens altogether.” (Her spelling was not always good, but the editors thankfully preserved her originals.) But then her humor veers back to bigotry: “The latest thing is the American Resettlement Association, whose object is to re settle Georgia colored families in refined northern residential areas (only the best areas), lots in which will be bought up by the ARA with state funds. This is not quite as permanent is sending them all back to Africa but it has a lot of supporters.” Then there was this about the famous writers’ colony: “… after a few weeks at Yaddo, you long to talk to an insurance salesman, dog-catcher, bricklayer–anybody who isn’t talking about Form or sleeping pills.” It reminded me of what John Updike had referred to as “the enmeshed bitchiness of the envy-ridden literary scene,” a line only one of its leading bitches could pull off. A good line is hard to find, but never less so as in those two’s company. —P.T.

Now this:













