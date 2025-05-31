The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 31, 2025

It happened on the same day last week a double-header in Florida’s retrograde adventures in juvenile justice. A prosecutor in Charlotte County decided not to prosecute a 6-year-old boy who kicked his pregnant mother in the stomach. And a 14-year-old boy in Miami expressed remorse to a circuit judge for killing his favorite teacher with a bullet between the eyes.

The mother of 6-year-old Alex Ashley had had him arrested, handcuffed and booked in jail. She wanted him punished. A deputy state attorney said a courtroom is not the place to address a 6-year-old’s immaturity. No such leniency for 14-year-old Nathaniel Brazill. A day after his contortions, a judge sentenced Brazill to 28 years in prison without parole. The final result of the two cases is different. But in both cases a prosecutor replaced parents, judges, juries and biology to decide whether the boy in manacles should go on being a boy — punishable with one eye on rehabilitation and another on leniency — or whether he should be treated as a criminal. No one would dispute that Ashley and Brazill committed acts of depravity. But at what point, exactly, is depravity chalked up to rank immaturity, and at what point is it attributable to the premeditation of a criminal mind that guffaws at notions of childhood and stupidity? In most states, the law doesn’t presume to draw that line. The decision is left to judges, who themselves leave it to all sides involved to argue one way or the other. Not in Florida. Florida law automatically judges youths 16 or older as adults if they commit certain felonies. Florida also gives its prosecutors the power unilaterally to prosecute juveniles 14 and older as adults. The prosecutor doesn’t have to consult with anyone not with a judge, not with defense attorneys, not with counselors or child psychologists. It is a one-person decision, called “prosecutor’s discretion.” Florida prosecutors have had that “discretion” since 1994. The state through the 1990s transferred 7,000 children accused of crimes to adult court each year (the number dropped below 5,000 a year in the last couple of years). That’s how Nathaniel Brazill was declared an adult, and it’s how Lionel Tate before him, the Fort Lauderdale boy who killed a 6-year-old playmate while wrestling with her when he was 12, was declared an adult and convicted to life in prison without parole last March. Transferring a child to adult court at a prosecutor’s discretion essentially allows the law to take sides. It puts young defendants at a disadvantage from the start because the transfer itself is a branding of suspicion. It is as close as the law comes to presuming someone guilty until proved innocent. Not even adult defendants face such presumptions. Treating children as adults sounds tough, but it has nothing to do with deterring crime, let alone rehabilitating young criminals. It does the opposite. Every few years a new study shows how harsher laws against juveniles make for hardened criminals later, not redemptive citizens. The latest such study was released by Florida’s own Department of Corrections this week, showing that 51.3 percent of inmates younger than 18 were arrested again within two years of their release. The overall rate is 34 percent. Why, then, has there been no let-up of Florida’s iron-fisted assault on troubled children? The reigning answer is that get-tough laws are the simple response to a complicated problem no one wants to tackle. It is not all or nothing. Children do commit crimes and they should be punished, but not so barbarically as to graduate them into monsters for the rest of their life. Juvenile justice was first created by an Illinois court only a century ago, but for a very good reason: To ensure that “the care, custody, and discipline of a child shall approximate as nearly as may be that which should be given by its parents,” the court said. Soon after, juvenile courts sprang up all over the country until the retrenchment of the 1990s. With Florida leading the way, juvenile justice is considered old school. Even wimpy. Yet the principle of juvenile justice is just as valid today. It is ironic that Florida considers it outdated, when its alternative creaks with dark-age method and dogma.

–From an Aug. 3, 2001 editorial in the News-Journal.