The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at a Glance:

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

A Flagler County Commission Workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the beach-management plan, the appointment of a new attorney, the Industrial Development Authority, and other items.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.





Sightings: The sign above was spotted at Thai and I, the excellent restaurant in Bunnell that used to be the State Street Diner, which was equally excellent. That location must inspire its cooks. It must be the motel nearby, the Deluxe Inn, which reminds me of the melancholy motel in “Baghdad Cafe,” with the railroad and a buffering scabbard of greens behind it instead of desert vistas. I used to love to stay in these at-grade motels (and often did during my trip across the country at the end of the last millennium), until age and snobbery, those two defects greater than the deadly sins (several of which–wrath, lust, gluttony and sloth–have great pleasures to excuse them) made me less adventurous, though when one travels with spouse and children, the sloth of youth makes room for less noir-ish spaces. I recall years ago covering a major hazmat incident at the motel that proved to be less than minor: the suspicious package in Room 16 was cocaine. As for the sign above, which also reflects the humor of the staff there: it appears literal enough, but I suspect it is equally metaphorical in a late DeLillo sort of way. —P.T.

Now this:













