The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Compass at Margaritaville, the new hotel in downtown Flagler Beach, holds a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. at 111 South Daytona Avenue.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]





Notably: It was a signature of Ronald Reagan’s 1980s: the slithering lies of Joe Isuzu and his television ads “in which,” the Times reported, “an unctuous car dealer’s fibs were unmasked, with the subtitle “He’s lying,” was one of the most-talked-about campaigns of the 1980’s. The campaign, for passenger cars and trucks, was developed by Della Femina McNamee, an agency that no longer exists. While it spread the Isuzu name, the campaign, which ended in 1989, did not sell many cars. “You either hated him or you loved him,” Mr. Perry said. “But you didn’t necessarily buy a car from him.” They were the creation of Ron Travisano, who also came up with the more successful “Meow, meow, meow, meow” commercial jingle for Ralston Purina (“The cat food that cats ask for by name”) and the “Blue Nun” wine campaign. Travisano died in January at 86. Joe Isuzu was actor David Russell Leisure, who is not dead. —P.T.

