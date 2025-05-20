The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.







Byblos: Our once-a-month Christmas delivery for May–the gifts that the Library of America keeps giving for the same price ($30) I used to pay in the 1990s–is Hellen Keller’s Autobiographies and Other Writings, the other writings consisting of essays, speeches, letters and journals. Hellen Keller (1880-1968) was the first deaf blind college graduate in the United States, as much or more of a conqueror of Everest and the Moon as Hillary and Armstrong, more so because her coinquest was more directky useful to countless others, as landing on the Moon and climbing Everest was not. I wouldn’t diminish vanity discoveries. We need them for inspiration. But we tend to diminish the greater discoveries (like Norman Borlaug saving a billion life of more with his agriculture revolution, or Soviet Lt. Col. Stanislav Petrov, who literally saved the world when he refused to let loose Soviet nukes on what turned out to be a convincing but false alert of an incoming rain of American ICBMs in 1983, when he had every reason to fear one, with Reagan in the White House). Keller is somewhere up there. She published two autobiographies, The Story of My Life (1903) and The World I Live In (1908). Most of the additional material was never previously collected. The 640-page volume (it would have been longer had significant sections not been in small print) is edited by Kim Nielsen, who wrote The Radical Lives of Helen Keller in 2009, a short political biography. Keller, curiously, dedicated her first biography to Alexander Graham Bell, “who,” she wrote, “has taught the deaf to speak and enabled the listening ear to hear speech from the Atlantic to the Rockies.” (Is it unkind to remind you, reader, of Thoreau’s remark, when he was told that the telegraph had connected Maine to Texas and he asked what they would have to say to each other?) The biography includes illustrations and reproductions of Keller’s handwriting and some telling braille. “It is with a kind of fear that I begin to write the history of my life,” she opens. The title of an August 1932 essay: “Put Your Husband in the Kitchen.” —P.T.

Now this:













