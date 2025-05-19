To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

A Flagler County Commission Workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the beach-management plan, the Industrial Development Authority and the comprehensive plan.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page. View archived meetings after January 1, 2017 here . View archived meetings before Jan. 9, 2017 here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.







Notably: It is Monday. It is also the case that George and Ira Gershwin wrote “Someone to Watch Over Me” in 1926, and that it is simply one of the greatest songs written this site of the Oort Cloud, but for its tinge of unfeminist submission. They wrote it originally for a not-quite-0forgotten musical, “Oh, Kay!” (not to be confused with the subsequent Broadway porn fantasy, “Oh, Calcutta,” a play on words that depends on a little knowledge of frenchified asses). “Oh, Kay!” has gotten revived a few times over the decades, the last time in 1991, but not for long. The play version of the song was uptempo, according to Wikipedia, and was only later slowed to the kind of tempo we know today, that almost funereal longing for the unreachable, the unfindable, that ideal we are convinced is out there. This morning I was reading from the early pages of Retif de la Bretonne’s memoirs (Monsieur Nicolas), that funnier, deeper Rousseau of the late French Enlightenment who was also three times the Casanova that Giaccomo pretends to have been. Nicolas jumped everything that moved, and fills us in. But around 14 he fell in love with Jeanne, decided she was his ideal, never spoke to her, and spent the rest of his life longing for her. One of his 200 works is an entirely reimagined Abelard and Heloise, with him and Jeanne as the stars. He was fortunate. It is never as good to encounter one’s ideal as to imagine it. There would be nothing left to do upon finding it but to die. —P.T.

Now this:













