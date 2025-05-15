The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 15, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board holds a special hearing to hear the appeal of a solicitor whose permit was denied, at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.







Notably: It’s like when David Stockman was Ronald Reagan’s director of the Office of Management and Budget. The easiest place to cut was spending on the poor. From Statista: “According to estimations by the Congressional Budget Office, the number of uninsured Americans could rise by 13.7 million over the course of the next ten years due to healthcare legislation currently proposed or left to expire. Proposed cuts to Medicaid as part of the budget bill, updated Sunday, would be responsible for the loss of 7.7 million insurance holders, while separate legislation on the ACA insurance marketplace will cause 0.9 million more uninsured Americans. Finally, the expiration of the 2021 expanded premium tax credits is expected to make 4.2 million more people uninsured. A calculation by Statista, which assumed that the number of uninsured Americans will additionally rise in line with population growth until 2034, shows that in ten years, 42.3 million U.S. residents could once again be without health insurance. While this is still lower that the pre-ACA high of 46.3 million in 2009, it would signal a reversal of the trend of fewer Americans being uninsured recently. The 2034 number represents 11.7 percent of Americans, while in 2009, 15.4 percent in the country had no health insurance coverage.”

