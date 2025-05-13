The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. It’s going to be a long one, with numerous items back on the agenda for discussion, including commercial vehicles parked in residential zones, dredging saltwater canals, and a lot more. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Notably: The Trump administration’s Cambrian explosion of corruption. Clay Jones sums up Trump’s latest bribe, which may yet be not that big compared with his grifting in crypto and his million-dollar-a-plate “fundraisers” (fundraisers for what? He gets to pocket the money after his presidency.) Actually $1.5 million was the latest cost. “The purpose of the fundraiser,” USA Today reported, “was unclear as the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment bars him from seeking a third term. Still, last month, the Trump Organization began selling “Trump 2028” caps.” Bribery paves the way to autocracy, though we’re already there. Alistair Horn in his book on Napoleon wrote of the obscenities of Napoleon’s grifting, too, and his whole family: “As is so frequently the story with autocratic regimes, with the passage of time, corruption set in. At the top, starting from a zero base, all the Bonaparte family amassed considerable fortunes either from loot obtained abroad or by other means. Napoleon’s sister Pauline Borghese was able to acquire one of the most sumptuous houses in Paris, on the Faubourg Saint-Honoré. To the lasting benefit of Britain, the Duke of Wellington bought it after Waterloo. He gained the respect of Parisians when, as the victor, he could have grabbed it for nothing, but insisted on paying the full market price. It remains the British embassy, grandest of all the embassies. Josephine, the penniless Creole, in 1809, the year before Napoleon divorced her, could count hundreds of different dresses; Cambacérès, Napoleon’s chancellor, could afford to strut around the Palais-Royal dressed like a millionaire peacock, an early-day Field Marshal Goering; Talleyrand, also a self-made man, as we have already seen, had no hesitation about playing the markets with insider trading to amass vast wealth.” As for Qatar, corruption there is as much a currency as sand. See below. —P.T.

