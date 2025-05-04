The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 4, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Paws for Music: Benefit for Community Cats of Palm Coast: The Annual Paws For Music event at 1405 Saloon from 2 to 5 p.m. is a fundraising event for Community Cats of Palm Coast, a local 501c3 nonprofit Cat Rescue organization that serves the community. Our mission is to reduce the homeless stray population in Flagler county. Entry fee is $20 and includes a beverage and choice of hamburger or hotdog and chips. There will be live entertainment, raffle basket and more! Hosted by 1405 Saloon. Tickets here.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

RockabillieWillie At City Repertory Theatre: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. Get ready for Shakespeare like you’ve never heard—or seen—before! RockabillieWillie mashes up scenes from The Taming of the Shrew, Romeo & Juliet, and Henry V with a jukebox of rockabilly hits. Musical numbers like “Willie and the Hand Jive,” “Love and Marriage,” and Buddy Holly’s “Oh Boy” are reimagined to playfully clash and complement Shakespearean drama. Adapted by John Sbordone, RockabillieWillie is dedicated to the proposition that “All’s well that ends.” Don’t miss this fun, fast-paced ride through the Bard’s greatest hits! See Rick de Yampert’s preview: “City Repertory Theatre Untames Shakespeare, Doo-Wop and R&B with “RockabillieWillie.”

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.





Babylonian Craptivity Day 103: It was pretty squalid around Paris after the French Revolution and through Napoleon’s reign in the first 15 years of the 19th century. There were no sidewalks in most neighborhoods. There was no sewage system. Sewage ran down the streets. It was so filthy that a whole industry of so-called décrotteurs thrived. Décrotteurs is French for unshitting, “crotte” being the French word for merde: unshitters walked around Paris, cleaning the shit off the boots of passers-by, since there was little by way of public transportation, and anyway Paris was then as it is now, primarily a walking city. It seems time to bring back the old industry. It would thrive in the United States, in the redder states especially, and redder counties, like our own little Paris on the Intracoastal here: every day walking around this place feels like wading in shit thanks to the shah’s regime of filth and Goebbelsiana. I return from covering public meetings, where so often now commenters from the floor feel obliged to invoke the shah in the most worshipful terms, feeling more fecal than if I’d swam in one of those purifying tanks at Waste Water Treatment 1 in the Woodlands. That place is a rustic park in comparison. So let’s bring back the décrotteurs and deploy them across the country. They’d be America’s fastest-growing industry, tariff-free. —P.T.

Now this:













