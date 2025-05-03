The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 3, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Arbor Day in Palm Coast’s Central Park at Town Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., free admission. The tree tent opens at 9 a.m. A Master Certified Arborist will be in the tree tent from 9 a.m.-noon, offering free guidance on proper pruning, placement, planting, and root-shaving techniques. To get a free tree, bring a non-perishable, non-expired human or pet food item to trade for the tree while quantities last! City of Palm Coast employees and volunteers will be available to assist with loading the trees into your vehicle. The native Monarch butterfly release will be at 11 a.m. Other fun activities are planned for all ages, including a butterfly tent, free arts and crafts, and goodie bags for the kids. There’ll be an Arbor Day photo contest. More details and events’ schedule here.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

RockabillieWillie At City Repertory Theatre: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. Get ready for Shakespeare like you’ve never heard—or seen—before! RockabillieWillie mashes up scenes from The Taming of the Shrew, Romeo & Juliet, and Henry V with a jukebox of rockabilly hits. Musical numbers like “Willie and the Hand Jive,” “Love and Marriage,” and Buddy Holly’s “Oh Boy” are reimagined to playfully clash and complement Shakespearean drama. Adapted by John Sbordone, RockabillieWillie is dedicated to the proposition that “All’s well that ends.” Don’t miss this fun, fast-paced ride through the Bard’s greatest hits! See Rick de Yampert’s preview: “City Repertory Theatre Untames Shakespeare, Doo-Wop and R&B with “RockabillieWillie.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Diary: A few days ago I got a text from my son Luka: “IM DONE WITH SCHOOL,” followed by 10 exclamation points. I’m not sure whether to sue UCF over that missing apostrophe or do penance for failing him in the one area I might’ve exerted an ink dot’s influence, though that’s not really the point. The point is that it feels like just a few days ago I was waving him goodbye as he was walking to the school bus, and now, after barely three years in college, he’s done. To his immense relief (he never took to school, whether at FPC of at UCF, though he was much better at it than I was at either stage). It’s not true that we can’t see the speed of light. We are the speed of light. We don’t see it because we’re living it, hurtling through time like space dust through dark matter, our being and nothingness made up of each day’s illusion that we can hold on to something. I’m not complaining, just observing. Immanence is an illusion. We’re all spectators to our brevity, the more so when we’ve had a life of joys amplified by our children (and now grandchild): every few days I see my grandson’s latest vaults skyward, these daily transformations that give the measure of the trillions of cells transfiguring him more convincingly than anything Peter James and John claim to have shadelessly seen. The happier the past, the quicker the future’s evanescence. It’s the present’s constant joke on us, that uncachable, unbottlable, unarrestable present. It’s not like it’s over: Luka’s done with college, not with us, just yet. It’s only another milestone (milestone for him, millstone for us, watching and applauding). Naturally enough, that light speed keeps getting us further and further away from it all. It’s the order of things. But I shouldn’t be darkening his achievement with my dark matter, though it’s one of our shticks. It’s almost over, I perversely tell him the second our vacations together begin. But still plenty of time for more of those joys that will make us mourn them all before long. —P.T.

