The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 2, 2025

Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Notably: Bunnell’s State of the City came and went Monday with hardly a peep from us elitist media vultures, who only a few weeks ago were chomping at what went for Palm Coast’s State of the City as Mayor Norris mistook it for Nixon Revivalist Day. It’s been much more civilized in Bunnell, where the City Commission and City Manager Alvin It’s-a-great-day-in-Bunnell Jackson have unwittingly watered down the meaning of the State of the City in recent years: they begin every Commission meeting with a sometimes lengthy update on the city’s innumerable projects. The segment invariably turns into a back-patting exercise usually reserved for the State of the City. Bunnell has been happy with itself. It’s been churning along, with its City Hall about ready to open and Commerce Parkway about ready to pierce through to U.S. 1, from State Road 100. Ironically it’s Rick Belhumeur, the Flagler Beach city commissioner, who sent in the picture above. He’s not envious: he agreed with his colleagues last Tuesday that Flagler Beach doesn’t need one of these palaces. It’ll wait another 10 years for its own new city hall, if not more. It’s got too many projects going. The residents, one commissioner told me, would rip their heads off if they went ahead with a city hall. Unreported, but not entirely ignored. The State of the City is below, preceded by a nice proclamation in recognition of the city clerk, Kristen Bates, who pretty much runs the city. —P.T.





