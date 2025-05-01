The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 1, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast City Council holds a special meeting to review the findings of the investigation of Mayor Mike Norris that found him to have violated the city charter. 1 p.m. at City Hall. See: “Independent Investigation Sustains Accusations of Interference and Hostility By Mayor Norris, Suggesting Malfeasance.”
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.
May Day Strong ‘We Are the Many’ Demonstration on State Road 100 in Palm Coast: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. along State Road 100, adjacent to the Target shopping center. From the May Day 2025 invitation: “We’re organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status. They’re defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence. This is a war on working people—and we will not stand down. Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong.”
Arise ye workers from your slumbers
Arise ye prisoners of want
For reason in revolt now thunders
And at last ends the age of cant.
Away with all your superstitions
Servile masses arise, arise
We’ll change henceforth the old tradition
And spurn the dust to win the prize.
Refrain:
So comrades, come rally
And the last fight let us face
The Internationale unites the human race.
No more deluded by reaction
On tyrants only we’ll make war
The soldiers too will take strike action
They’ll break ranks and fight no more
And if those cannibals keep trying
To sacrifice us to their pride
They soon shall hear the bullets flying
We’ll shoot the generals on our own side.
No saviour from on high delivers
No faith have we in prince or peer
Our own right hand the chains must shiver
Chains of hatred, greed and fear
E’er the thieves will out with their booty
And give to all a happier lot.
Each at the forge must do their duty
And we’ll strike while the iron is hot.
–Eugène Pottier’s Internationale (1871).
