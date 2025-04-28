The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 28, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson delivers the Bunnell State of the City Address. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.







Notably: The graphic above is worth pondering. From Statista: “It is a fairly well-known fact that several U.S. states – among them prominent coastal ones – are losing population. One major factor in this development that started some years ago (even before the pandemic) has been domestic outmigration which is sometimes tied to high cost of living. At the same time, international immigration diversified in the United States location-wise, eventually tipping the scales for these states despite many still registering more births than deaths, including California, New York, Hawaii and Illinois. Less well known is which states depend on migration – mostly the international type – to continue to grow. These places are a more diverse bunch and include both places that need to compensate for falling birth rates and places that are struggling with people moving to other parts of the country (or both). This is especially interesting among the renewed discussion about U.S. immigration in the election year 2024. […] Among the states that would have lost population in 2023 without legal international migration is this year’s battleground state Michigan as well as Ohio, which [voted] for Trump for a third time despite having picked Democrat Barack Obama for president in 2008 and 2012. Both states have negative net births, meaning more people die each year than are born, and negative or very low domestic net immigration. However, tens of thousands of people move to both states each year from abroad (even after subtracting those who leave for a different country), compensating for the above losses. The situation is similar in Mississippi and New Mexico. Also shrinking without international immigration would be Alaska, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washinton and New Jersey, among others. In their cases, it is massive domestic outmigration that has to be counterbalanced as net births have stayed positive in all five states.”

