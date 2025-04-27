The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 27, 2025

FlaglerLive

From Clay Jones
From Clay Jones: “I read a theory on Facebook yesterday, which means there was heavy research behind it (sarcasm), that Trump only hired morons because they would provide distractions from all the Trump Fuckery he’s implementing. I think that might be a bonus, but I don’t agree with it. I think Trump only hires morons, not because they’re morons, but because they’re all sycophants and none will challenge his Trump Fuckery. For the love of God, Kristi Noem even got the Melania hairstyle. I’m kinda shocked JD Vance didn’t get it too.” Read more at Clay Jones’s Substack, and support him by subscribing.

Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.




Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



Notably: In an interview with NHK Television in Tokyo on Nov. 11, 1983 (Veterans Day), Ronald Reagan was asked about Soviet-American relations and nuclear weapons. Part of his answer veered into fairy tales, as Reagan’s grasp of the world often did: “Once upon a time,” he said, as if he were recalling a Grimm tale, “we had rules of warfare. War is an ugly thing, but we had rules in which we made sure that soldiers fought soldiers, but they did not victimize civilians. That was civilized. Today we’ve lost something of civilization in that the very weapons we’re talking about are designed to destroy civilians by the millions. And let us at least get back to where we once were — that if we talk war at all, we talk it in a way in which there could be victory or defeat and in which civilians have some measure of protection.” I don’t know that civilized is the word he mean t to use, or should have used, when describing anything about war. By those standards, World War I, its trench warfare, its chemical weapons, its casualties (half a million at the first battle of the Marne, 700,000 at Verdun, 1 million at Gorlice-Tarnów, 1.1 million at the battle of the Somme, 2.2 million in the Brusilov offensive) was “civilized.” Antietam, Gettysburg, Chickamauga, Shiloh: all “civilized.” Napoleon’s Austerlitz, Leipzig, Borodino,  the Moscow siege, Waterloo, all “civilized,” since (with the exception of the siege) all these battles involved combatants almost exclusively. Even if by his definition of civility, we accept the notion that soldiers will kill soldiers and that rules can make the slaughter “civilized,” Reagan seemed to think that like so much in his worldview, war could be segregated, its effects beyond the battlefield non-existent. Obviously, not the case. But his claim that war could be “civilized” takes its moral framework from the same perverted ideas of civility and honor that saw dueling as a civilized way of settling scores. What’s war, if not a duel on a massive scale? And what’s a duel, if not an abrogation of all morals and civility behind a mask presuming both? To the question immediately preceding the one about Soviet-American relations, Reagan had said: “This is too dangerous a world to just be careless with words or deeds.” Exactly nine months later, he was joking about nuking the Soviet Union. 

April 2025

Sunday, Apr 27
9:30 am - 10:25 am


ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students

Grace Presbyterian Church

grace community food pantry
Sunday, Apr 27
12:00 pm - 3:00 pm


Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way

Flagler School District Bus Depot

Sunday, Apr 27
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm


Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village

European Village

al-anon family groups logo
Sunday, Apr 27
3:00 pm


Al-Anon Family Groups

Silver Dollar II Club

nar-anon family groups palm coast
Monday, Apr 28
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm


Nar-Anon Family Group

St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church

Monday, Apr 28
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm


Flagler County Beekeepers Association Meeting

Flagler Agricultural Center

Monday, Apr 28
7:00 pm - 9:30 pm


Bunnell City Commission Meeting

Bunnell City Hall

Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson has been on the City Commission for all but two of the last 30 years. (© FlaglerLive)
Monday, Apr 28
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm


Bunnell State of the City Address

Government Services Building
“My approach to deficit reduction is entirely different, and it’s no secret. We should reduce deficits first and foremost by continuing our economic growth and by reducing wasteful government spending.”

Ronald Reagan, in a radio address from Rancho del Cielo, his vacation ranch near Santa Barbara, Calif., Aug. 4, 1984. During Reagan’s two terms, the national debt grew from $738 billion to $2.1 trillion.

.

 

