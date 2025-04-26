The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 26, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Assuming he’s not too jet-lagged, Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.





Readings: This from The Guardian last September: “You will know Philomena Cunk (who bears a striking resemblance to comedian Diane Morgan) from her talking head on Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, and her own BBC shows, Cunk on Britain and Cunk on Earth. If there is anything to be learned about the world, Cunk will be on hand to ask the questions that others may not dare to ask (“Why do we cry when it’s the onions that get hurt?”; “Which was most culturally significant? The Renaissance or Single Ladies by Beyoncé?”).” The article turns into an interview, including these exchanges: “Should they continue to teach reading at school or is it pointless in later life, like maths? I think you should stop teaching reading at the point that a child is able to read. Otherwise the child will find it a bit patronising. You’ve also got a new BBC series, Cunk on Life. How did you go about searching for the meaning of life? I Googled it. Most of the meaning of life turned out to be sponsored ads. Maybe that is the meaning of life? There’s certainly shitloads of them. If you could present any other BBC show, what would you choose? The weather. I’d do it dressed as a cloud because, let’s face it, that’s all it ever is these days.

