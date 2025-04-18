The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 18, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. The show is focused on Flagler Beach’s centennial, with Mayor Patti King and City Manager Dale Martin. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
‘Sense and Sensibility’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with a Tuesday, April 15 performance at 7:30 p.m. Oh the story of the impoverished Dashwood family! Based on Jane Austen’s novel, this play follows Elinor and Marianne who become destitute upon the death of their father, who leaves his estate to their half-brother, John. Due to his wife’s interference, they must survive on a meager allowance.
Notably: No further comment necessary.
—P.T.
“Age varies as widely as accents. Growing into a new body resembles learning a foreign language. Some inhabit their final years with the grace and ease of native speakers. Others retain the obstinate accent and diction of an earlier tongue, adolescents imprisoned on cytology’s Ellis Island. One waits for sixty to go instantly doubled over; another centenarian thinks ten nimble sentences for each one she speaks.”
–From Richard Powers’s Three Farmers on Their Way to a Dance (1985).
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
Thats righ, MAGA has a plan, filled with new ideas, a new way to get things done! We have a gifted leader, while the dems have AOC! Spreading lies, fear & disaster! They lost on the border once, now their playing footsie with an MS13 gang member, who beat up his wife. Americans voted to kick the invaders out, now the JACKASS party wants to fight for their rights! They have no rights! their illegal period & never should have been let in this country! Look at all the leaders looking to make a deal with TRUMP. And a great deal he will make. You see TRUMP,S plan is starting to show dividens,& the great giant dragon roars again!
Pogo says
@More is more
Jim says
I just don’t understand how anyone who believes in the United States can support the MAGA agenda. I just read where Trump, the President of the United States, is railing against Senator Chris Van Hollen after he met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in the El Salvador prison. To recap, Garcia was sent to that prison with no due process, convicted of no crimes, under a court order to not be deported and without any credible evidence that he actually is a gang member. Even Trump’s government as admitted he was wrongly sent to El Salvador. And the Supreme Court has issued orders for Trump’s government to get him back. Yet Trump acts like he’s in the right and an innocent man is in the wrong. Trump is ignoring numerous court orders on this subject as well. How can any thinking human being look at the facts and not be sickened by the conduct of this president?
And his government continues it’s attack on colleges. Because, apparently, in the United States, it is no longer acceptable for institutions to act independently and disagree with the positions and actions of Trump. Harvard is under attack to the point now that Pam Bondi is looking in to having their tax exempt status revoked. Have they broken any laws? Have they violated the statutes which support tax exempt status for colleges? No. No accusations nor evidence of that has been presented. But they said no to Trump regarding allowing the government to dictate what is taught and who teaches it at a private institution.
If Joe Biden was doing these things, the right would be screaming out loud. But since it’s Trump, crickets. And MAGA, as usual not getting informed of any facts, follows blindly along like this is good for our country.
And, finally, our government is putting all kinds of pressure on Ukraine to completely capitulate to Russia or – per Rubio – “we’ll walk away”. Ukraine has been totally cooperative and Russia has done nothing but stall. Yet Ukraine is somehow the problem. Again, if this was Biden, MAGA would be all over him. But since it’s Trump, this is the new American way.
At some point, MAGA needs to decide whether it supports America (you know, three c0-equal branches) or we’re going to go into full dictatorship mode. We are at that point now. Trump is not anything special. He’s in the process of doing the most damage any president has done since George Washington was elected. Just because Fox News says he’s the “4D” president doesn’t make it so. Unless “D” stands for Destruction.