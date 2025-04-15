The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council is expected to make its decision on the District 3 seat appointment. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Notably: But for his strange and embarrassing reactionary turn in his old age, Mario Vargas Llosa, who died on Sunday at 89, was one of the great writers of our age, a near-realist who turned Peru into the world’s literary backyard with his early masterpieces like The Green House, named for a whorehouse of his youth (the story is as much about the whorehouse as about the surrounding jungle), Conversation in the Cathedral, with that wonderful opening line: “From the doorway of La Crónica Santiago looks at the Avenida Tacna without love: cars, uneven and faded buildings, the gaudy skeletons of posters floating in the mist, the gray midday. At what precise moment had Peru fucked itself up?” or the uproarious Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter and the Mrs. Robinson-like infatuation of an 18-year-old student with his 32-year-old aunt, in parallel with the story of the furiously-writing Pedro Camacho, writer of radio soap scripts: “Three things about Pedro Camacho fascinated me: what he said; the austerity of his life, entirely devoted to an obsession; and his capacity for work. This latter especially. I had read about Napoleon’s tremendous endurance in Emil Ludwig’s biography of him, how his secretaries would collapse in utter exhaustion and he would go on dictating, and I often pictured the Emperor of the French as having the same face with the prominent nose as the scriptwriter, and for some time Javier and I called Pedro Camacho the Napoleon of the Altiplano (or, alternatively, the Balzac of Peru).” I read these books furiously in the 1980s, hypnotized by his inventive use of form to fit his themes and the immediacy of his language, even in translation, the exuberance of his realism, the feeling that, as I read, Peru was in my veins as was the joy of somehow managing to live through sorrows. I couldn’t wait until the next Vargas Llosa book came out, though I didn’t realize until I stacked his books on the desk to write this that I had so many, that he had at one point influenced me so much, and how much I’d turned my back on him after he went for politics. He was in the runoff for president of Peru, and after that he was never the same. Politics corrupts as much as power. His Nobel was natural. Here are a few words from In Praise of the Stepmother: “ “The repetitive, churchly strains of the organ create an auspicious atmosphere. It is generally thought that the organ, so closely associated with the Mass and the religious hymn, desensualizes and even disincarnates the humble mortal bathed in its waves. A gross error; in truth, organ music, with its obsessive languor and its soft purr, merely disconnects the Christian from the world and from contingency, isolating his mind so that it may turn toward something exclusive and different: God and salvation, quite true, in countless cases; but also, in many others, sin, perdition, lust, and other harsh municipal synonyms for what is expressed by that limpid word: pleasure.” Now he can finally enjoy his perpetual orgy. —P.T.

