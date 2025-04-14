The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 14, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.





Notably: A friend of FlaglerLive in a comment a few days ago suggested that the following scene, from “Being There,” the Jerzy Kozinski novel and 1979 movie with the great Peter Sellers, explains how things work in the Trump White House. He called it “A secret look inside the Oval Office during the deliberations over “Liberation Day”: —P.T.

Now this: From the Luka Collection (he was amazed people act this way, even with police):













