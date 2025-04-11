The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 11, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Friday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: State Attorney RJ Larizza, Sheriff Rick Staly and Family Life Center Director Trish Giaccone talk safety in Flagler County. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Dallas String Quartet at the Fitz, 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium/Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets are $54 to $64. Book here. Dallas String Quartet, also referred to as DSQ or DSQ Electric, is a #2 Billboard charting American Classical Crossover ensemble founded in 2007 by composer and violist Ion Zanca. A fusion of contemporary classical and pop music, DSQ is referred to as “Bach meets Bon Jovi” and is compared to artists like Lindsey Stirling, Vitamin String Quartet, Brooklyn Duo and 2Cellos. They use both traditional and electric strings performing as a quartet with the full accompaniment of drums and guitar. The group is known for their eclectic renditions of everything from Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” to their collaboration, “You Are The Reason,” with The Piano Guys. DSQ has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, with superstars like Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde, at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards), for NBA and NFL organizations and their cover of Katy Perry’s “Firework” was featured on the most recent season of American Idol.

4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Show and Sale: The Flagler County Fair and Youth Show presents the 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Showmanship competitions and auction. Monday April 7 @ 6 pm Pullet and Rabbit Competition Wednesday April 9 at 6 p.m., Steer, Heifer and Goat Competition. Thursday April 10 at 6 p.m., Swine Competition. Friday April 11 at 6 p.m., Livestock Auction.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

‘Sense and Sensibility’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with a Tuesday, April 15 performance at 7:30 p.m. Oh the story of the impoverished Dashwood family! Based on Jane Austen’s novel, this play follows Elinor and Marianne who become destitute upon the death of their father, who leaves his estate to their half-brother, John. Due to his wife’s interference, they must survive on a meager allowance.





Storytime: They call it billionaires’ row, a stretch of skinny skyscrapers along 57th Street along the south edge of Central Park, each apartment worth millions–a penthouse just went on sale for $110 million–some of them built more shoddily than others. Their consierges, or superintendents, must themselves be millionaires, tending to that nouveaux-riche class that rose, like the towers, with the speed and substanceless of the stock market since the Reagan years. Chester Coolidge–his last name can’t possibly be chance–is not a millionaire. He is the quietly heroic, slightly vain superintendent at the center of Cheever’s 1952 story who gets depressed when he’s mistaken for the janitor as he manages a 12-story building on Manhattan’s East Side, facing the Queensboro Bridge and the East River–not necessarily the wealthy East Side we know today. Turtle Bay, the site of the United Nations, had been home to slaughterhouses and industry. But Coolidge’s building posh enough, at least to his tenants: “Watching his self-important tenants walk through the lobby, he sometimes thought that they were a species of the poor. They were poor in space, poor in light, poor in quiet, poor in repose, and poor in the atmosphere of privacy–poor in everything that makes a man’s home his castle. He knew the pains they took to overcome these deficiencies.” Cheever was writing The Bonfire of the Vanities 35 years before Tom Wolfe. A driving tension in the story, which takes place on a single day–moving day–is the departure of the Bestwicks, whose falling fortunes are expelling them from the neighborhood, and the move up into their more expensive apartment by the insufferable new-monied Neguses. Classes in our mythical classless society are trading places. Mrs. Bestwick is moving to an apartment in Pelham in the Bronx. She is having a hard time letting go. The cheap, unreliable moving company she hired is upsetting Chester’s schedule and delaying Mrs. Negus’s move. Mrs. Negus calls Mrs. Bestwick a bitch behind her back. Cheever was writing a few stories like that at the time, “The Enormous Radio” his most famous from the period–the story of a woman whose radio set starts picking up all the errant conversations and conflicts and scabrous plots from different apartments in her building. Here Chester is the radio, picking up scraps of lives as he drops in and out of apartments to take care of problems, like the “grass widow” in 7-F who treats him like dirt and complains about the uncleanliness of a back hallway (I did not know the term “grass widow” until this story: a person–a woman at the time–whose spouse is absent most of the time), or glimpsing Katie the maid from one of the apartments, who has taken on the appearances of her employer (as is so often the case), getting upset with a passerby for feeding the pigeons she spends $9 a month feeding. It’s an overcast day, further depressing Chester. His wife, whom he loves, bucks him up, tells him how the hundred thousand gallons of fuel the furnace burnt through the previous month should tell him what an important enterprise he’s running. He tries to convince himself that his building is more complex than the ship he sees sailing on the East River: “Compared to his own domain, Chester thought, a ship was nothing. At his feet, there were thousands of arteries hammering with steam; there were hundreds of toilets, miles of drainpipe, and a passenger list of over a hundred people, any one of whom might at that minute be contemplating suicide, theft, arson, or mayhem. It was a huge responsibility, and Chester thought with commiseration of the relatively paltry responsibilities of a ship’s captain taking his freighter out to sea.” We all superintend our lives with this kind of gentle, harmless delusion, making ourselves believe we matter more than those brainless pigeons on the Queensboro Bridge. The day’s lacking kindnesses makes it a failure. Chester looks to the sky for an explanation, “as if he expected an answer to be written in vapor.” He gets none. He walks back into his building. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



