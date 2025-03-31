The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 31, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Cello Studio Recital, 8:30 p.m. at 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Free and open to the public. Presented by the Stetson School of Music.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.







Notably: Last week Assistant Principal Sara Novak and Principal Kristin Bozeman from Matanzas High School and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angela O’Brien were in Orlando for a graduation ceremony after successfully completing the Florida Department of Education’s (FLDOE) Chancellor’s Leadership Academy. The FLDOE Chancellor’s Leadership Academy offers professional development for educational leaders, including assistant principals, principals and district-based instructional leaders. This program builds a statewide network of leaders while strengthening their instructional leadership skills. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

[MEC id=”163848″]

For the full calendar, go here.



