The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 31, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Cello Studio Recital, 8:30 p.m. at 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Free and open to the public. Presented by the Stetson School of Music.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Notably: Last week Assistant Principal Sara Novak and Principal Kristin Bozeman from Matanzas High School and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angela O’Brien were in Orlando for a graduation ceremony after successfully completing the Florida Department of Education’s (FLDOE) Chancellor’s Leadership Academy. The FLDOE Chancellor’s Leadership Academy offers professional development for educational leaders, including assistant principals, principals and district-based instructional leaders. This program builds a statewide network of leaders while strengthening their instructional leadership skills.
—P.T.
View this profile on Instagram
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
[MEC id=”163848″]
For the full calendar, go here.
A few weeks later, I become a citizen of the United States. Immigrants are supposed to be grateful. The narrative arc of immigration, in which one flees their own failing society to come to a better place, a country that was under no obligation to accept them but did, demands perpetual gratitude. And it exists, this gratitude, but the narrative makes no room for the many shapes it comes in, its many less straightforward forms. I harbor no ill will toward the immigrant who waves the miniature flag on the sides of the Independence Day parade, who says honestly and plainly: I love this country. But nor do I judge the immigrant who is as emotionless and pragmatic about the nation-state as the people who run that nation-state are so regularly emotionless and pragmatic about immigrants, who says honestly and plainly: I don’t love this country, don’t love any country, patriotism being the property of an entirely different kind of life than luck has given me; I live here because it will always be safer to live on the launching side of the missiles. I live here because I am afraid.
–From Omar el Akkad’s One Day Everyone Will have Been Against This (2025).
Leave a Reply