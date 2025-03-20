The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: A trial is scheduled in courtroom 401 before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in the case of Shawn Peter Cona, who faces a third degree felony charge for written threats to kill. He was arrested in November 2024 After sending allegedly threatening texts that were intended for his girlfriend but accidentally went to his sister in law, who then sent copies of the written threats to 911.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here. This meeting is scheduled for March 27.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Bronx Wanderers at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. (Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast), $54-$64. Book here. What comes to mind when a father, his sons, and their two high school classmates get together and form a show? For starters, you can say a diverse recipe of hilarious personal stories, a vast repertoire of songs spanning all genres and decades, and one family’s journey together through life and music. The Bronx Wanderers pride themselves on being one of the only shows able to entertain audiences of all ages in one sweeping musical tour deforce. With no focus on one specific genre or artist.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.





Notably: Last month one of the Conversation pieces here was about “when going childless is an ethical choice.” It’s not an uncommon choice. Parents who had the good fortune not to have had that choice made for them, or who seem to endorse the fact that they were allowed to live (the alternative being a cyanide pill, to put it crudely) are now opting not to have children not simply because they don’t want them–an entirely defensible choice: there is no moral or ethical difference between those who choose to have children and those who don’t. J.D. Vance, that scummy schmeer of warmed-over Thomism, claims ion one of those statements indistinguishable from something you’d hear on the old Infowars that people “become more attached to their communities, to their families, to their country because they have children.” But there are people who choose not to have children as an affirmative denial of not having them. As the Conversation piece put it: “Rather than emphasize the damage new humans cause to the planet, this new anti-natalism emphasizes the harm life brings to the unborn. By not having children, these philosophers argue, people help the unborn avoid the inherent painfulness of life.” I find that odd, the pain of life being that contrast necessary to understanding more deeply the joys of life. I’m not sure how the life-deniers resolve the paradox between their denying life to the child they might have had, willfully denying that life that is, and the fact that they themselves are alive, living, experiencing pain and pleasure–and continuing to live. It’s one thing if they choose to end their life on the same ethical grounds: why bring into the world a life I am not myself willing to live? That has a certain logic to it. But to live on while denying a life rings false. Follow the logic (can we really call it an ethic?) to its logical conclusion: that sort of denial would then be equivalent to Jim Jones in the jungles of Latin America distributing the Koolaid, or, to take the analogy to an even grimmer conclusion, to the justification of a cataclysmic life-ending event, a comet striking the earth, a nuclear holocaust that wipes life off the planet, since, after all, such an end would surely prevent any more human suffering in a now-nonexistent future. If that sort of reasoning is good for one, then why not for the planet? The grimness–the grimeness–of the thought has no end. If I’m missing something, I’ll (happily) continue mulling it over. Or ask my children about it. —P.T.

