The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 65. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Flagler Beach City Commission Workshop on Beach-Management Plan, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. The City Commission will hold a special workshop to flesh out the proposed county beach-management plan ahead of a joint meeting of local governments on March 12.

The Beach Management Plan in Details:

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Read Across Flagler, 4 to 6 p.m. at Central Park in Palm Coast’s Town Center, presented by the school district’s media specialists and Celeste Ackerman. The event features a storywalk, free books, a petting zoo, food trucks, and student-authors’ published works.

'The Drowsy Chaperone,' at St. Augustine's Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.







Byblos: The latest from the Library of America is another writer I would have not otherwise heard about but for LOA’s judicious curating of literary figures well beyond the conventional consensus: Joanna Russ: “An incandescent stylist who emerged from the experimental ferment of science fiction’s New Wave and against the backdrop of the women’s liberation and LGBTQ+ rights movements,” LOA tells us, “Joanna Russ upended every genre she worked in.” I don’t know what an “incandescent” style is, though that word seems to be in extra vogue these days, since Marilynne Robinson decided to use it three times in Gilead (a book I am finding definitely on the dim side of incandescence). Incandescence is a nice word, a tough, obviously luminous word, but it means something very definite: the radiation of visible heat. Is LOA suggesting that we will be sizzled by Russ’ style? LOA also calls her “a beguiling, darkly comic writer of speculative fiction,” then quotes Samuel R. Delany, who called her “one of the finest and most necessary-writers of American fiction.” Necessary: another hectoring word that has come into vogue regarding books and authors. Instinctively I am attracted to whatever may be between Russ’s hardcovers, but LOA seems to be overselling her while telling us little about her otherwise. Wikipedia says she was born in The Bronx in 1937, died in Tucson in 2011. “Drew Women to Sci-Fi,” is how the Times obituary summed her up. “Ms. Russ,” Margalit Fox’s obit says, “was best known for her novel “The Female Man,” published in 1975 and considered a landmark. With that book, which told the intertwined stories of four women at different moments in history, she helped inaugurate the now flourishing tradition of feminist science fiction. She also published essays, criticism and short fiction.” The LOA volume, running a meager 711 pages with back notes, includes The Female Man, and also We Who Are About To…, On Strike Against God, and the complete Alyx stories, plus other stories, but no criticism, no non-fiction: the incompleteness seems odd for LOA. “As a scholar, she was known for a study of Willa Cather that invoked Cather’s lesbianism, long a taboo subject,” the Times writes. The volume will have to go on the year’s maybe list, though the Alyx story titled “The Second Inquisition” has an incandescence about it that turns me on. She fronts the story with a quote by John Jay Chapman: “If a man can resist the influences of his town folk, if he can cut free from the tyranny of neighborhood gossip, the world has no terrors for him; there is no second inquisition.” —P.T.

Now this:













