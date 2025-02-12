The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

From Clay Jones: After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the National Football League placed the phrase “End Racism” in all of its end zones. The phrase was in every end zone in every game this year (and it was in the end zone a lot more than the Dallas Cowboys), but it wasn’t in the end zone for the Super Bowl. Why the sudden change? Because Donald Trump was at the Super Bowl. The Trump regime has been on a warpath against DEI since it goosestepped into office less than a month ago. He’s not just going after government agencies either as many corporations are caving and bowing down to Trump. The NFL is replacing “End Racism” with “Choose Love,” but “Choose Love” can mean anything.” Read more at Substack.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]







Notebook: Here’s a thought from André Gide’s journals (from a Jan. 6, 1892 entry) that struck home with uncomfortable force: “I notice this difference between intelligence and cleverness: that intelligence is by its nature selfish, while cleverness presupposes the intelligence of the one to whom it is addressed. Hence this: intelligence explains (Taine, Bourget; etc.); cleverness only tells (17th century). It takes cleverness to speak well, intelligence is enough to listen well.” I don’t understand what he means by that 17th century parenthetical. Hyppolyte Taine and Paul Bourget were celebrated writers of the mid-to-late 19th century, neither of them much read today. The lines struck home because I’m all shoddy cleverness and no intelligence, the cleverness a desperate veil for any kind of depth or intelligence I wish I had. Cleverness–what most journalists are, columnists especially–is a grade or two above punning. It’s synthetic. It can be manufactured. It’s a formula. Intelligence is more innate, like a talent for poetry or melody: you either have it or you don’t. Gide (“the color of truth is gray,” he’d supposedly said, a line that sums up my take on Melville) was all intelligence. —P.T.

