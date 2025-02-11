The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial on a first-degree murder charge of Stephen Monroe, the last of four defendants involved in the shooting death of 16-year-old Noah Smith on a street in Bunnell three years ago, enters its second day before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401. Monroe alone declined to plead out, as the other three have. See: “Stephen Monroe, Last of 4 Defendants in Murder of Noah Smith, Goes on Trial Monday After Declining Deal.” The trial is expected to take most of the week.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council takes on an analysis that will result in an increase in water and sewer rates. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County School Board meets in a closed-door session to discuss insurance rates for employees in the context of collective bargaining, 12:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.







Sightings: Palm Coast’s Town Center is beginning to look very different, at least in some parts. A crane has replaced cranes at the corner of Central Avenue and City Place, as you can see from that shot taken from City Hall Monday. The development known as “Promenade at Town Center” broke ground there in July to become the first mixed-use bloc in Town Center, which was originally designed as all mixed-use. It hasn’t turned put that way, and vast parts of it are still looking for concrete and steel and glass. By itself, Promenade will have a hard time. We need a half dozen like it. From a different angle: I prefer the picture below, but it’s less informative and more metaphorical (the arc of development etc.), offsetting the focus on the crane with the contrast between sky and arc, and the broader glimpse of Town Center’s remaining trees. The two pictures give you a sense of how easy it is to manipulate reality and convey two quite different narratives merely by changing the angle. There’s even a wink at Magritte in the one below, at least in the contrasts. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



