The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 7, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. Today’s guest: Palm Coast City Council member Theresa Pontieri. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. Tickets range from $12 for students and children to $35 for preferred seating. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with an extra 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 1. Explore the enchanting world of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, where the magic isn’t just in the ball gown! This reimagined fairy tale is a magical musical filled with charm, laughter, and timeless life lessons. Follow the journey of a passionate Cinderella as she navigates the challenges of self-discovery, love, and unexpected adventures. With beloved characters, unforgettable tunes, and a plot that sparkles with warmth and hilarity, it’s a must-see for anyone seeking an escape into a world where dreams unfold, lessons are embraced, and enchantment reigns supreme. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of youthful exuberance and pure fun–Cinderella awaits with open arms, ready to cast its spell on hearts of all ages.
Byblos: Every year around this time the Library of America, that literary Grand Canyon you can cradle in your hand and hike for hours a day, issues its annual “New and Forthcoming” newsletter. The one for the 2025 titles came in the mail a few days ago. I do not remember ever being disappointed by those newsletters. This time I am, just a bit. There usually are half a dozen volumes in the “can’t wait for this” category. This year there’s only nine volumes ahead, and none make you want to dive into the Grand Canyon. The speeches and writings of John Quincy Adams? sure, but why? The George Templeton Strong diaries in one volume might be more enticing. The Library excels in anthologies. But here’s one on The American Sort Story: The Nineteenth Century. If you already have most of the Library, it’s essentially a reshuffling of your existing stories from many volumes into one. Helpful maybe as a one-stop sort of thing, but if we’re Library subscribers, it’s because we like to read writers’ works in their proper context. We’re also getting another volume from Octavia Butler–“classics of Afrofuturist speculative fiction” from the nuclear brink, during the Reagan era. That might be interesting, but the current era makes the other one seem so tame now. There’s to be a one-volume, expanded edition of Hannah Arendt’s Origins of Totalitarianism. A curious choice. Arendt naturalized, so she qualifies (and even some who don’t do: Tocqueville has his own volumes in translation). It may get me finally to read the book everyone cites but never reads, though it’ll be a very heavy lift: not for doctors’ waiting rooms. Margaret Fuller’s Collected Writings? It was needed, but it may fall in the virtue-signaling pile rather than the to-read pile. John Guare’s plays? Gary Snyder’s prose? Those are the obscure ones of the year. The Library always has a few, and they can be great discoveries. But I’m still discovering last year’s obscure ones. Finally we have another anthology, but part of a set already under way: “Jim Crow: Voices from a Century of Struggle, Part Two, 1919-1976.” The final year implies it’s the final volume. I suspect the editors may want to revise that: Part Three has been in the works before our eyes since Jan. 20.
—P.T.
… but who does not suffer, either in body or in mind? This world is a valley of misery, as you know. Happiness is just a dream, and pain is real; I have been experiencing it for eighty years. I know nothing other than to resign myself and tell myself that flies were born to be eaten by spiders, and men to be devoured by sorrows.
–From a Voltaire letter, March 16, 1774.
Comments
Pogo says
@Word of the day
As stated
https://www.google.com/search?q=blitzkrieg
Any resemblance to current events is — obvious.
Likewise, the 1934 version of DOGE:
https://www.google.com/search?q=night+of+the+long+knives
AmeriKKKa first — the final edition.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3BwK51YFgQ
Laurel says
Now that cartoon is funny!
Jim says
Laurel says, I’m glad you can laugh. I wish I could….
Here we are with a grifter president who has a billionaire buddy who are in the process of dismantling any semblance of a democracy into an autocracy or fascism (we’ll see just how bad this gets) and I don’t see any leadership from either party standing up to this. And for all you MAGAtes out there, this isn’t “making America great again” but you don’t even seem to see the cliff ahead. Your Republican representatives in the Senate and House stand by quietly or with meek, mild concern or just plain old outright support. And why? Because these little people are much more interested in avoiding being primaried by Trump and Musk’s money than they are in saying or doing anything to assure our democracy isn’t trampled. Such is the painful result of allowing uncontrolled spending by individuals and PAC’s in elections. We’ve done this long enough now that our “elected officials” are more hooked on election funding than any addict on cocaine.
Musk has no known security clearance and has a group of 18-24 year-olds rampaging through the government like a bull in a china shop. Musk says he finds “worms” and Trump says government employees are “corrupt” and “money is being spent fraudulently” yet there has been ZERO evidence or facts to support those claims. And, further, if Trump is telling the truth (I’m laughing so hard it’s hard to type…) then isn’t the right thing to do is publish those charges and the facts to support it and have the DOJ go after those involved? But, no, that’s not on the table. So we’re all just expected to accept Trump and Musk statements as “fact” and watch as one agency after another is gutted.
And the DOJ is now on a head-hunting expedition by issuing [a] “memo does is establish what it calls a weaponization working group that will review the criminal and civil cases that were brought against Trump over the past four years by federal and state prosecutors. It will also look at the Capitol riot investigations and what the memo calls the pursuit of improper investigative tactics and unethical prosecutions relating to the Capitol attack.” Because we all know the DOJ was “weaponized” by Biden and the way to cure that is to weaponize it against Trump’s enemies! (And Biden’s DOJ was clearly incompetent because in four years, not a single case against Trump ever made it to trial. That should teach all of us that following the rules is NOT the way to get through life.)
The DOJ and FBI (and others) have made their employees list anyone involved in DEI or any investigation or prosecution of Trump, his cronies, the J6 patriots or anyone else who tried to overthrow the government or an election. And this is so all those folks can be fired.
The National Intelligence Agency sent everyone home while their personnel file, on-line accounts, hearsay or innuendo could be found that indicated they were not loyal to Donald J. Trump because it’s no longer appropriate to take an oath to the Constitution. You must now be loyal – beyond doubt – to Trump.
I can go on but those with brains are picking up on the pattern here… For MAGAtes, it’s pointless because everything I’ve stated here indicates that I AM THE ONE WITH THE PROBLEM! After all, loyalty to the Dear Leader is the way things should be. Why, what would the world be like if others such as Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and Putin (a few examples) had not been able to force entire nations into servitude with fear, threats and lies? And now it’s our turn.
I’m proud of the FBI agents and unions for government workers for filing lawsuits in an attempt to stop this BS. They show much more spine than any politician I see.
And, regarding the “buyouts” that Trump is trying to scare government employees into taking, do any of you MAGAtes out there know that is illegal? By law, government employees can not be paid for not working. Congress would have to pass a law to allow that. And Trump is not allowed to commit funds that have not been allocated by Congress so it’s illegal to tell government employees they’ll be paid when there is no source approved. But, again, who cares? If we can get rid of all the disloyal, sorry, worthless government employees, think of all the money we can save! And then we can afford to take over Canada, Greenland, the Panama Canal and turn Gaza into Mar a Lago on the Mediterranean! And we’ll even have money left over to produce the “largest tax cut in US history” (you think that’s for you?!) and even a sovereign fund for Trump to use any way he wants. I trust him completely. Now, somewhere in all this, I guess the deficit will be overcome and we’ll even get the national debt eliminated as well.
You all can believe those fairy tales if you want. Right now, I’m still waiting of the price of gas to drop 50% and grocery prices to drop as well. Promises made; promises kept! (Right???)
Stop drooling every time Trump tells another lie and/or insults our allies and friends. Try to step back and look at what is going on. If this is what you truly want to see happen to this country, you do not believe in democracy or even moral and ethical behaviors. And if you go to church on Sundays, try not to sit too close to others. Lightning doesn’t discriminate…