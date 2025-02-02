The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 2, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.
‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25. Book here. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. Tickets range from $12 for students and children to $35 for preferred seating. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with an extra 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 1. Explore the enchanting world of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, where the magic isn’t just in the ball gown! This reimagined fairy tale is a magical musical filled with charm, laughter, and timeless life lessons. Follow the journey of a passionate Cinderella as she navigates the challenges of self-discovery, love, and unexpected adventures. With beloved characters, unforgettable tunes, and a plot that sparkles with warmth and hilarity, it’s a must-see for anyone seeking an escape into a world where dreams unfold, lessons are embraced, and enchantment reigns supreme. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of youthful exuberance and pure fun–Cinderella awaits with open arms, ready to cast its spell on hearts of all ages.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.
Notably: In 2020 the Pew Research Center reported: “Fewer than half of Americans (43%), however, know that Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany through a democratic political process. And a similar share (45%) know that approximately 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. Nearly three-in-ten Americans say they are not sure how many Jews died during the Holocaust, while one-in-ten overestimate the death toll, and 15% say that 3 million or fewer Jews were killed. This raises an important question: Are those who underestimate the death toll simply uninformed, or are they Holocaust deniers – people with anti-Semitic views who “claim that the Holocaust was invented or exaggerated by Jews as part of a plot to advance Jewish interests”?” A few days ago, Statista reported: “ A survey by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) shows: Of 1,000 Americans questioned, almost half (48 percent) could not name a single [Nazi] concentration camp. The situation is somewhat better in countries that housed concentration camps, for example Germany, Austria, Poland and Hungary, with only between 7 and 18 percent not being able to name a single such camp. The memory is particularly present in Poland, the country on whose territory most of the extermination camps were located.” As for the percentage of Americans who can name, locate and dream of visiting Maralago, one suspects it is now considerably higher than Graceland.
—P.T.
View this profile on Instagram
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Flagler County Commission Workshop
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, at Athens Theatre
Al-Anon Family Groups
Beverly Beach Town Commission meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
For the full calendar, go here.
When people attending school or visiting historic sites today first begin to learn about the Japanese American internment, it is obvious that they view the evacuation as morally wrong. However, the way that Americans during World War II viewed the Japanese American internment was divisive. A poll from the American Institute of Public Opinion in March 1942 shows that 93 percent of Americans were in favor of the removal of Japanese immigrants and 59 percent supported the removal of Japanese American citizens. Only 1 percent opposed the internment of Japanese immigrants, while 25 percent opposed the internment of Japanese American citizens.1 While most Americans did not generally recognize Japanese American citizens and aliens as ordinary people, others from the 1 percent and the 25 percent shed some light on the truth of the situation involving the evacuees. Those people, who were well ahead of their time, believed that the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt did not enact Executive Order 9066 because of “military necessity,” as they called it. In fact, they believed it was the public’s overall lack of acceptance of Japanese Americans that caused the government to evacuate the entire Japanese population on the West Coast while they disregarded the facts. The reality was that many Caucasian Americans grievously had mistreated people of Japanese descent before evacuation, which is at odds with the fact that this set of individuals clearly did not pose a threat or do any harm to the country domestically.
–From “The American Public’s Reaction to the Japanese American
Internment,” by Nicholas Taylor, WVU Research Repository, September 2020 .
Leave a Reply