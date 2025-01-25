The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 25, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $25 for adults, $15 for students. Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan is a heart-wrenching yet hilarious story about a young child who creates a list of all the brilliant things in the world to help their struggling mother. From ice cream to construction cranes, this life-affirming play celebrates the beauty in everyday moments. Both touching and funny, it explores themes of hope, love, and resilience, making it an unforgettable theatrical experience. See Rick De Yampert’s preview here.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25. Book here. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. Tickets range from $12 for students and children to $35 for preferred seating. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with an extra 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 1. Explore the enchanting world of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, where the magic isn’t just in the ball gown! This reimagined fairy tale is a magical musical filled with charm, laughter, and timeless life lessons. Follow the journey of a passionate Cinderella as she navigates the challenges of self-discovery, love, and unexpected adventures. With beloved characters, unforgettable tunes, and a plot that sparkles with warmth and hilarity, it’s a must-see for anyone seeking an escape into a world where dreams unfold, lessons are embraced, and enchantment reigns supreme. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of youthful exuberance and pure fun–Cinderella awaits with open arms, ready to cast its spell on hearts of all ages.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.







Babylonian Craptivity Day 5: I miss the days when looking at the front page of newspapers wasn’t a Pavlovian experience, an immediate trigger of heaves and despair. I spent days, perhaps a couple of weeks, not looking at the papers in the aftermath of the Nov. 5 American Nabka, but I can’t very well do my job without at least marginally keeping up with current affairs (though most journalists are happily ignorant and half are illiterate). I’m writing this after dark. I’ve managed to go the entire day, busy as it was with local assignments, without looking at the press, but I know that before long, whether it’s while I’m brushing my teeth or touching the wrong app, the day’s headlines will sulfur up, and there it’ll be, the day’s examples of the reign of terror. Tonight, I miss 1909 and what was today’s front page of the Times, with this kind of headline, above the fold: “Robbed and Tied in His Taxicab” on 59th Street and Fifth Avenue. Or: “Convict Refuses Parole,” and this subhead as if tentacled to the recent pardons: “Physician in for murder says only a full pardon will do any good.” Or: “$10,000 a Week for Caruso,” the famous tenor of the time. $10,000 in 1909 is somewhere close to $350,000 in inflation-adjusted dollars. Or the lead story: “Japanese War Talk Derided in House,” as the House approves spending the necessary money to build two battleships. Or this, about then-President Elect Taft: “Taft Meets a ‘Possum.” The possum was “served alive on table” to the president, by mistake: the animal had clung to the inside of a food cover. Taft was not amused by the animal’s snarl, though it is surprising that, considering the president-elect’s rotundity, he did not sink his own teeth into it. Or this, also above the fold: “Bernard Shaw Is Ill,” and this delicious quote from Shaw himself, who is reported to have said: “Inform the public that I am dead. It will save a great deal of trouble.” Like I said: I miss those front pages. —P.T.

