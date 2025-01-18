The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 18, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Saturday Night: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

The Martin Luther King Celebration and Parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the George W. Carver Community Center, 201 East Drain Street, Bunnell. Gathering starts at 9 a.m., followed by a prayer breakfast at 10 a.m., vehicle line-up at 11, and the motor march at noon. Responses are requested to Mark Anderson, 386/864-1649, or [email protected]. For more information, contact Shelley Ragsdale at the NAACP at [email protected].

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

People’s Rally in Palm Coast in conjunction with People’s March on Washington, 11 a.m. to noon at two locations in palm Coast: on State Road 100 in front of the Target shopping center, and in the median at at Old King’s Road and Island Walk in Palm Coast, on the Palm Coast Parkway side. The rally is being pushed by the Flagler County Democratic Party, which notes: “Signs will not be available. You will have to make and bring your own signs. For safety, it is recommended that you do not make anti-Trump signs, but, rather, anti-policy or pro-policy signs.”

‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre , 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $25 for adults, $15 for students. Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan is a heart-wrenching yet hilarious story about a young child who creates a list of all the brilliant things in the world to help their struggling mother. From ice cream to construction cranes, this life-affirming play celebrates the beauty in everyday moments. Both touching and funny, it explores themes of hope, love, and resilience, making it an unforgettable theatrical experience.

‘Exit Laughing,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431., two shows today, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15. Three southern ladies “borrow” the ashes of their beloved bridge partner from the funeral home for one of the wildest nights with a police raid and a male stripper, discovering all the fun life can bring.

‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25. Book here. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.







Notably: remember how in January 2018 Donald Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole” countries? We of short memories were incensed. But he was only saying what a “committed racist” like Teddy Roosevelt (as Gore Vidal called him) or Woodrow Wilson, the snobbier racist, had been saying at the turn of the century. Here’s Wilson in 1902, a decade before he became president: “Throughout the [nineteenth] century men of the sturdy stocks of the north of Europe had made up the main stream of foreign blood which was every year added to the vital working force of the country . . . but now there came multitudes of men of the lowest class from the south of Italy and men of the meaner sort out of Hungary and Poland, men out of the ranks where there was neither skill nor energy nor any initiative of quick intelligence; and they came in numbers which increased from year to year, as if the countries of the south of Europe were disburdening themselves of the more sordid and hapless elements of their population.” Around the same time, Jack London wrote this line: “But the dark-skinned people, the world over, have learned to respect the white man’s fist.” Funny how the sordid and hapless elements end up becoming the country’s leading dynamos, if not its leaders. —P.T.

Now this:













