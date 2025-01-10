The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 10, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Note: the cold-weather shelter is NOT open tonight, but will reopen Saturday and Sunday nights.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Today, media editors and publishers from around Flagler County discuss the top stories of 2024. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.







Notably: There’s something touching, almost Burghers of Calais-like, in the image above, which I froze while catching a glimpse of Jimmy Carter’s funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington Thursday–a place that holds more sinister memories for me, when the same George W. Bush seen here bombasted his way through the post-Sept. 11 service, grapes of wrath dripping, as he whipped the country into a fever for the three wars to come, all lost. But not today. Not even with Trump and Melania there–Trump who, remarkably, did not stand up when Obama walked in (Michele-less), though others did. To see all these men and women–the Bushes, Bill and Hillary, Obama, Gore and Pence sitting side by side, Obama next to Trump, Biden and Harris–so austerely civil, so normal, as most of them are of course. The Burghers of Calais were willing collectively to sacrifice themselves for the liberation of their little city. Most of these people would probably be willing to do something similar, if they could. They’d want to liberate the country from what’s ahead, again, starting Jan. 20. But there’s no one to be hostage to but the next president, and no town to give up but a country. They knew: they were not at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Or rather, not just at Carter’s funeral, and “Imagine” wasn’t just a song that Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed. It was all they–all we–had left. —P.T.

Now this:













